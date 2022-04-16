Bonafide king Nicolas Cage revealed he wants to star in a Muppets movie. Now who do I have to call to make this happen? I need to see Nic Cage and Miss Piggy on the verge of eloping before Kermit wins her back and I need it now.
Sir Cage revealed his secret puppet desires in a Q&A with Twitter Movies. He was promoting his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the film he plays a fictionalised version of himself called Nick Cage. It also stars Pedro Pascal so literally what else could you want in a film?
In the Q&A, Nicolas Cage responded to peoples’ Tweets about him. One user (read: genius) tweeted their desire to see a Muppets remake of Nicolas Cage’s 1996 film The Rock.
“I’d love to see a Muppet remake of The Rock keeping Nic Cage as the only non-Muppet character,” user @StuartLaidler wrote.
“Fuck, I’d watch any and every Nic Cage film where that’s the premise.”
So valid, king.
If you’ve never seen The Rock take a gander at the IMBD summary:
“A mild-mannered chemist [played by Nic Cage] and an ex-con must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men, led by a renegade general, threaten a nerve gas attack from Alcatraz against San Francisco.”
Nic Cage and ex-con Kermit the Frog teaming up to take down an evil Rizzo the Rat? Absolutely dreamy.
And Nic Cage himself apparently agrees. After reading out the tweet, Cage was very keen on the idea.
https://t.co/a8c2K12aJp pic.twitter.com/7OB46YLVZn
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) April 14, 2022
“I gotta agree with you man, I would love to be in a Muppet movie,” he said.
“I think Kermit and I could be best friends and I’ve always had a crush on Miss Piggy.”
I mean, haven’t we all? Get in line buddy.
I think it’s high time we had a sequel to the inimitable piece of musical cinema that is “Man or Muppet” as performed by Jason Segel and Kermit the Frog in The Muppets Movie.
I just know Nic Cage could deliver. Put this man in a Muppet movie or so help me, I’ll have to make my own version with handmade puppets and a Nic Cage lookalike.
