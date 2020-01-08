There are few simple joys in life, like the smell of rain on a warm, muggy day, or turning off your daily morning alarm the night before a holiday, or a crisp, cold beer after a long, hot day, or when statues kinda look absolutely nothing like who they’re made in the likeness of. I can’t guarantee you the first three but I’m pleased to bring you news of the last one, in the form of a new wax figure unveiling in Germany.

The new wax figure of the NYC-raised rapper was unveiled this week at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, and fans were extremely swift in pointing out that it, uh, didn’t really look like her whatsoever.

the new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin isn't…great… ???? pic.twitter.com/zKNythVOMo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2020

@NICKIMINAJ WHO TF MADE THAT WAX FIGURE OF YOU BC ION EVEN JOKE LIKE THAT ???????????? REALLY GOT YOU FUCKED UP. — mommianna. (@KayDamarcia) January 7, 2020

Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D — Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020

that nicki minaj wax figure is almost as insulting as the Beyonce ones (except the current one) — Jazz @ Straight Up Not Having a Good Tim (@bourbonbun) January 7, 2020

After seeing Nicki Minaj’s wax sculpture in Germany I’m pretty sure I’m catching the sleep paralysis tonight ???? — The Honorable Brian Nathanial (@WoahNahProto) January 7, 2020

I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. ???? pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRn — D ® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) January 7, 2020

Some fans suggested who it really could be and tbh this isn’t far off.

That’s A tanned Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Nicki Minaj wax figure — ₦ɆØ₦????????‍????₲Ʉ₮₮Ⱬ (@OnyxxHayes) January 8, 2020

The new Nicki Minaj wax figure low-key looks like Kourtney ???? — Lana Del Wy (@wartpacker) January 7, 2020

The Nicki Minaj wax figure looks like a Mexican mom was trying to be sexy but the kids came home instead of the dad — Tariq. (@tariq_jerrell) January 8, 2020

Like, how did this even happen? Did someone in the creation process get offered a photo of Nicki and was like “nah man I got it all up in here” and then tapped their temple? Can they not fix it?

It’s a wax figure, which means it’s malleable, right? Just pop it in the microwave for a sec to re-mould it, surely. I mean don’t leave it in there too long and really fuck it up, because we all know what happens when you try and fix a big artwork blunder, and it’s this.

And it’s not like Nicki Minaj wouldn’t be hard to make a wax figure from. I mean she’s got so many notable aesthetics that are practically other-worldly in themselves and would have been perfect to imitate. Her entire Pink Friday and Roman Reloaded eras have iconic looks out the wazoo.

Either way, I simply cannot stop staring at this and wondering, at what point, it all went so weirdly wrong.