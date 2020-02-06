During a Q&A session with fans at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills, Nicki Minaj admitted that she doesn’t like a whole heap of her old songs, including “Anaconda” and “Starships”.

“So much of my discography,” she responded, when asked if there were any particular tunes she regretted making. “I wish I never recorded “Anaconda”. I like the video, but urghhh.”

“I could go on and on,” she went on and on. “I hate Starships… I was just like, why did I do that? I really think that every time I hear it.” Check out the devastating confessions below.

Nicki Minaj at the Pollstar Live conference talking about wishing never record her hits "Anaconda", "Starships" and "Your Love". pic.twitter.com/krSVy9WwVp — Nicki Minaj Stats (@statsofminaj) February 6, 2020

Now, Nicki’s admittance of her hateful hatred has hit home like a punch in the dick to my 16- and 19-year-old selves, respectively.

Yes, musically, she’s in a different place right now, and yes, a lot of her straight-up raps are also orgasms to the ear, but you simply cannot deny the cultural impact that both “Starships” and “Anaconda” had back in 2012 and 2014. To deny such this fact would be a disservice to pop culture, Jesus and, quite frankly, your soul.

And to the haters out there who are all like ‘trash, this shit is trash’, don’t try to deny the fact that there was a time when you were at a house party in middle school, drunk off 2 Coronas and a sip of a passionfruit UDL, pash rash in full sight, drenched in pubescent sweat, screaming “higher than a motherfuCKEErer”.

Don’t even try it.

Side note: while we’re on the topic, can we please revisit Nicki’s “Anaconda” wax figure at Berlin’s Madame Tussauds, for no other reason aside from the fact that it looks fucking ridiculous?

A true hate crime against Onika, herself.

But seriously, my face when Onika says she hates her pop classics:

I think we can all appreciate that “Anaconda” and “Starships” are both slap-worthy tracks more than deserved of being in Minaj’s hall of fame. And for those of you who don’t agree, I simply will not listen. Stream “Anaconda” and “Starships” for nostalgic endorphins and clear skin.