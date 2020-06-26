Whenever times get tough, may you think about this UK man who bought a Lamborghini only for it to get royally fucked up 20 minutes later. Just some light perspective.

The unlucky chap from West Yorkshire had just purchased the £200,000 Huracan Performante Spyder, BBC reports, when disaster struck a short moment later.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, West Yorkshire Police recounted the moment the lambo suddenly stopped on a major highway due to a “mechanical failure”, only for it to be reared up the backside by a van.

Without context, the following images are already grim. Add the whole ‘just spent £200,000 on this bad boy 20 minutes ago’ element, and they’re truly a nightmare.

Car experts have called the lambo a write-off, which makes sense, given you can see the car’s intestines.

Either way, I feel like these images perfectly embody our hopes and dreams for 2020. Pooped.

No one received serious injuries at the scene, besides the Lamborghini owner’s wallet and ego. Might have to stick to Ubers now, Gary.

READ MORE
That ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series Is Looking For “Funky Looking” People & I Reckon I’m A Shoo-In

In other news, a man in his 50s nearly died recently after inserting an eel up his bottom to “cure constipation”. Yes, this is completely unrelated to a Lamborghini crash. But I just thought you ought to know. You’re welcome.

READ MORE
In Normal News, A Man Nearly Died After Inserting An Eel Up His Ass To "Cure Constipation"
Image: West Yorkshire Police