Whenever times get tough, may you think about this UK man who bought a Lamborghini only for it to get royally fucked up 20 minutes later. Just some light perspective.

The unlucky chap from West Yorkshire had just purchased the £200,000 Huracan Performante Spyder, BBC reports, when disaster struck a short moment later.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, West Yorkshire Police recounted the moment the lambo suddenly stopped on a major highway due to a “mechanical failure”, only for it to be reared up the backside by a van.

Without context, the following images are already grim. Add the whole ‘just spent £200,000 on this bad boy 20 minutes ago’ element, and they’re truly a nightmare.

M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

Car experts have called the lambo a write-off, which makes sense, given you can see the car’s intestines.

Either way, I feel like these images perfectly embody our hopes and dreams for 2020. Pooped.

No one received serious injuries at the scene, besides the Lamborghini owner’s wallet and ego. Might have to stick to Ubers now, Gary.

In other news, a man in his 50s nearly died recently after inserting an eel up his bottom to “cure constipation”. Yes, this is completely unrelated to a Lamborghini crash. But I just thought you ought to know. You’re welcome.