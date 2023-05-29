A Teen Took A $900k Lambo For A Spin & I’m Driving My Mum’s Old Car From 2007 Like A Fkn Loser

A learner driver was spotted driving a Lamborghini worth hundreds of thousands of dollars around the streets of Melbourne and I can’t afford to get my mum’s old car from 2007 serviced. Life is fair, isn’t it?

The deeply depressing picture was shared to the Melbourne Car Spotters Facebook group, with the photographer claiming the Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV was being driven by a 16-year-old after school pickup.

Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. Cool.

According to CarExpert, this particular Lamborghini style was last sold in Australia in 2017 and cost a tidy $891,000 before on-road costs. It’s just spare change, really. I think I found that in my couch the other day.

This entire situation scares the shit out of me, and not just because I’ve never felt poorer in my life. I know I said this when I wrote about an 11-year-old child millionaire but somehow, a 16-year-old zipping home from school in a Lamborghini takes the cake. Sorry, Pixie Curtis! Back to your bow and fidget spinner business.

No, it’s unsettling because, surely, it’s ludicrously unsafe for an L-plater to drive such a fucking powerful car? I almost had a conniption doing a hill start in my driving instructor’s Holden Commodore during my test when it was raining (I failed, by the way), so how on Earth is this teenager not having some sort of medical episode driving a Lamborghini? Do I just lack the chutzpah required to get behind the wheel of a car which can go from zero to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, per Carsales?

Speaking of driving tests, is this the vehicle the teenager will use once it’s assessment time? Are they really going to be doing that goddamn left something behind exercise in a sports car that will hurl itself all the way down Sydney Road after you place the tiniest amount of pressure on the accelerator? Because I think they will learn such horsepower is not welcome.

If you need me, I’ll be crying in my trusty old Volkswagen Jetta called Gigi. She has two doors which don’t lock and one of the interior lights doesn’t turn off, but as God as my witness, she will continue to get me from A to B.

Image credit: Facebook / Melbourne Car Spotters via @benjamin_kemp03