When I was 10-years-old, the worst material damage I was capable of causing was dropping my mum’s phone. Ben Affleck‘s kid just reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW. We are not the same.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck were inspecting vehicles at 777 Exotics on Sunday when the incident happened.

I know what you’re thinking and no, 777 Exotics is just a luxury car rental dealership in L.A. ya filthy animal. Get your head out of the gutter!

Anyway, in a video online you can see Ben inspecting a yellow Lamborghini. As Ben looks across at J-Lo getting in the backseat, Samuel slips past him and into the car.

A few seconds later the Lamborghini revs and suddenly shoots backwards… seemingly straight into a BMW. Look at J-Lo get jolted, lol. I can feel a smack upside the head coming in 3… 2… 1…

The video then shows Samuel running outside looking panicked and inspecting the back of the vehicle.

A representative of Ben Affleck told TMZ there was no real damage to the car and everyone was okay, which is lucky for Samuel because that would be one hell of a bill to rack up for your parents.

Though honestly, these people are pretty rich so maybe crashing a Lambo is just another day for them?

It must be nice being the child of A-list celebrities because no way would my 10-year-old self have the confidence to do something like this, or the disregard of my mum’s wrath. I can already hear her losing her shit.

Next time you feel bad for accidentally damaging something, just be glad it isn’t a Lamborghini, hey.