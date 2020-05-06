A 5-year-old – I repeat, 5-year-old – boy was been caught hooning down a Utah freeway earlier this week, after stealing the keys to his parent’s car following an argument.

Lil’ Adrian was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol on Monday, after patrol officers noticed the car swerving across lanes and running amok.

They initially suspected an “impaired driver”, but boy, oh literal boy, were they wrong.

“It was pretty clear when the window came down, that it was an underage driver,” Trooper Rick Morgan told ABC News.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Twitter account shed light on the situation: “One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The photoshop job is equally as terrifying as the thought of a 5-year-old driving on a major freeway. Alas, I digress…

Adrian had been driving for around 5 minutes by the time he was pulled over.

His reason for the driving session is even more peculiar. Utah Highway Patrol elaborates: “His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”

“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

$3. Bless.

Adrian’s older sister Sidney had been taking care of the kids at the time and had fallen asleep while Adrian took the keys. “I don’t know what went through his mind,” she told KUTV.

Thankfully, no one was injured. No word yet as to whether Adrian’s parents will receive any fines.

They’ve since been flooded with Lamborghini owners offering to take Adrian out for a spin.

Check out the full dashcam footage below. I’m simply in awe that a 5-year-old was able to pull out of his driveway, let alone make it onto a freeway without crashing.