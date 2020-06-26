Production for the new Lord of the Rings TV series is underway and a casting call for the New Zealand-based series has gone viral.

An NZ talent agency is looking for actors to appear in the big-budget telly adaptation, which is due to resume filming shortly, and is seeking urgent applications from people they’ve described as “funky looking.”

The Facebook post by a casting agency in Auckland says that the desirable applicant will have “long skinny” limbs, acne scars, deep cheekbones, facial lines, missing bones, large eyes, and a skinny face.

No mention of what the exact role is, and an earlier image has been removed that featured a range of police mugshots to illustrate the look the agency is seeking.

Speaking to The Guardian, the booker who wrote the post said she did not have permission to confirm that she was selecting applicants for the Lord of the Rings series.

Pre-production on the series was halted in March due to COVID-19, the New Zealand Herald reported. It is set to resume next month in Auckland, according to the newspaper.

The series is due for release next year on Amazon Prime.