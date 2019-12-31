It’s bad enough when people post pictures of their babies on social media – we get it, you reproduced, good on you – but beauty influencer Naturallytemi has managed to take that even further, in a hilarios and also slightly creepy way.

The blogger, otherwise known as Temitope Adesina, made headlines this week, when it was revealed that she created an Instagram account for her unborn baby, then interacted with it, in character, on her main account.

It appears that Adesina’s husband actually used the Naturallybabytemi account to make comments on Naturallytemi, which she the responded to. On a recent picture of her baby bump, the account commented “mommy, is that me?” to which she replied “of course.”

This influencer is pregnant now she’s talking to herself through her unborn child’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9mHjiy7mIc — adenike (@sometimesnike) December 29, 2019

I mean, on the scale of things that are bad, this is not actually that bad, and it’s certainly not hurting anyone, but’s it’s certainly weird, and not the kind of content I want to see on my timeline.

everyday we get closer and closer to a black mirror episode — ???? ???? Dee (@dilanka80023011) December 30, 2019

Of course, Twitter took notice, and proceeded to lose its mind, with some likening the Naturallybabytemi account to something out of a Black Mirror episode.

Tell me social media isn’t an illness pic.twitter.com/Enf3tCo0OB — adenike (@sometimesnike) December 29, 2019

As of today, the account appears to have vanished, but screengrabs still exist, so if you want that good, creepy baby content, it’s still all there for you to see. Happy new year, everyone!