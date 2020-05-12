The world is a sucky place right now but apparently it’s not all that crash hot inside Katy Perry’s uterus either ‘coz her bub doesn’t look too happy in there.

The pregnant singer shared an ultrasound video of hers and Orlando Bloom’s unborn bb and it kinda… sorta… looks like she’s flipping the bird.

Observe:

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it,” she wrote.

Just warning ya lil lass, it ain’t that much better once you get to the other side, lemme tell ya.