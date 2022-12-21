Ginormous penis lovers rejoice ‘cos My Massive Cock, a British show devoted to the sizeable sausage, is coming to streaming platform Stan in early 2023. Happy New Year!

In case you are unfamiliar with the wonder and magic that is My Massive Cock, the show is a documentary which focuses on blokes whose lives are impeded by their monstrous dongs.

“An extra-large penis is an object of desire for many,” the show’s official synopsis on British telly network Channel 4 reads.

“But for some men, extra-large seriously complicates their lives and relationships, and penis reduction surgery seems the only answer.”

I don’t know exactly what penis reduction surgery entails, but it certainly sounds risky and complicated. My thoughts, feelings and commiserations go out to the fellas who are contemplating it.

PS – the screencaps from the show “My Massive Cock” (real show in the UK, btw) are lol funny. The Jon Hamm grey pants is whatever…the neon briefs are hilarious. Man looks like he’s about to just tip over. Center of gravity all out of whack with that wrench in between his legs pic.twitter.com/kN0vlG9C3Z — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 25, 2022

Quite a few schlongs appear in My Massive Cock. Per a review from The Guardian, there’s Tommy‘s trouser tornado which measures 7.5 inches long. The girth, you ask? Well, that’s a solid 7 inches. I am struggling to visualise such a willy but something tells me it wouldn’t be too dissimilar to the vase on my desk.

We meet Cam the YouTuber who fears that as a Black man, white women fetishize his eight inch penis and view him as a hypersexualised stereotype.

There’s Scott and his 9.4 inch schlong, which is photographed and videoed by his so-called “mates” in the locker room and shown to folks without the man’s consent. Can someone please inform these supposed buddies that they are committing a truly horrible image-based offence and it is, in fact, not banter? Bloody bastards, the lot of them.

Matt is considering a penis reduction and has been exploited and objectified by women in past relationships, which is extremely disheartening and disgusting to hear.

Then there is Joe, whose 9.5 inch pecker quite literally cost him a job ‘cos the interviewer thought he had a boner during the interview. Except for the fact that is deeply traumatising, I don’t know how one would respond to hearing such a statement. Would you lie and go along with the whole erection situation, or would you explain it’s simply your flaccid penis on its day off, just chilling? Much to think about.

You have to see it to believe it 😆 Find out more about the lives of the extra well-endowed in My Massive C**k, stream free on All 4. pic.twitter.com/suxv14M7Wu — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 27, 2022

It would appear possessing a thumping great pee-pee is not all it’s cracked up to be. It makes life hard, if you will.

My Massive Cock is coming to Stan on January 7, 2023.