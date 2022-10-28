Imagine having a schlong so enormous that it prevents you from getting jobs. It’s definitely not the worst problem in the world to have, but according to a couple of massive dong owners, having a large member can really affect your life and well-being. Who’d’ve thunk?

The UK’s Channel 4 has introduced a brand new documentary called My Massive Cock, which focuses on exactly what you’d imagine it does — people with penises so large they get in the way of daily tasks like popping down to the shops for some milk.

22-year-old Joe is one of the men featured in the doco who takes us on the journey of what it’s like to be mistaken for an elephant when in public. According to Joe — and my eyeballs while he was wearing those grey sweatpants — his peen is approximately 24cm long at full mast, which is about 9.5 inches of pure pecker.

Oh, and it’s 18cm around, which he says is thicker than his forearm. My king, it’s probably thicker than most forearms.

Joe explained that during a recent job interview the interviewer told him he didn’t get the job because they thought he had an erection throughout their convo.

“The response I got was, ‘You’re not going to get the job, we thought you were a good candidate, but we thought there was inappropriate behaviour happening,’,” he said.

“They thought I had an erection throughout this whole interview, and they were very much like, ‘Your attire wasn’t right’.”

In the doco, Joe explained that to stop people from staring at him in public he has to wear special underwear that act as a “pouch” for his peen and has cost him more than $350 all up (for multiple pairs).

You can have a look at Joe and the remarkable outline of his peen in the vid below.

You have to see it to believe it 😆 Find out more about the lives of the extra well-endowed in My Massive C**k, stream free on All 4. pic.twitter.com/suxv14M7Wu — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 27, 2022

Another man named Tommy said he has a penis that’s 7.5 inches long with a 7-inch girth. Really gives new meaning to the term “coke-can dick”.

Then there’s Scott who also has a 9.5-inch penis, who said his dating life has been affected immensely because of it.

“People just want your attention because of your penis and not who you are,” he said.

“It’s not something I normally bring up on a first date, but I’m at the point in my life now where I want to get things right and get things out in the open.”

I applaud the show for giving us a look at monster peens how this niche issue drastically affects the lives of people who have to live with it. Really makes you think.

Channel 4 isn’t available to watch in Australia right now but who knows, maybe you can find full episodes of My Massive Cock on your porn site of choice.