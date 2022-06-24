You’ve heard rumours of the elusive cock tattoo, ruminations of the mysterious anus tat. But have you ever stopped to ask: “How does a tattoo artist even put a lion with a clock in its mouth on a bootyhole?” Fear not my friend, for we’re about to explore such a question right here, right now.

Tattoo artist Jamie Lo (@jammydodged) has shared the secrets behind tattooing peen and hole and I can feel my mind expanding tenfold.

First, let us begin with the meat candle. It’s where all good things kick off.

“When a tattoo artist puts a tattoo on your body we normally ask you to stand or stretch because we want the skin to be in its most stretched position,” said Lo in his TikTok explainer.

“So same thing with a penis. When it’s excited the skin is stretched, so, you do have to put the stencil on while it’s standing up and having a good time.”

According to Lo, it’s very helpful if someone can keep hard the entire time they’re getting tattooed but that’s rare to see. I mean, if you know a guy who can do that for over two hours send him my way, thanks.

“If it does fall down we just stretch the skin all the way out like a fucking accordion,” he said.

Now for the bootyhole. The anus. The grand opening. The Dune worm.

Apparently tattooing a hole is a lot more involved than tattooing a peen and involves the recipient standing on their hands and knees for the whole time.

“Firstly, there’s some preparation I’d recommend doing before getting that area tattooed,” said Lo.

“I would steer away from any food that would cause you to [have] explosive diarrhoea … to be fair I don’t want that all over my face.

“Before you come in, I recommend you empty your bowels and clean the area up. I know we sanitise the area but that doesn’t mean I want to wipe your ass.”

But what exactly does the process of getting rimmed by a tattoo needle look like?

“Yourself or the tattoo artist will spread your cheeks apart and put the stencil on,” he continued.

“I wouldn’t go on the rims because I know that with wiping stuff, I don’t know how the healing process would go.”

Well, I think I have absolutely no questions left in my little brain.

Legend says if you get a rare peen tat to touch an even rarer hole tat, peace comes to Earth. So if anyone’s willing to get the former I’ll provide the latter?