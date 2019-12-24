Miley Cyrus Posts Empowering Insta Story Amid Cody Cheating Rumours & Wedding Anniversary

You’d think Miley Cyrus would be going out of her mind right now, what with all the drama in her life.

Not only is it the one year anniversary of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth which went to hell not too long ago, but her new boyfriend Cody Simpson has allegedly been spotted macking on with some chick at a night club.

But based on her latest Insta, she’s battling her boi issues the best way possible: With self-care.

On the exact anniversary of hers and Liam’s nuptials, she shared an Insta Story with the following message:

Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care during Christmas! I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!