In the latest twist to the extremely strange relationship saga of Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato, the 29-year-old actor has claimed that he learned about their breakup via the tabloids.

Late last week, the couple ended their engagement, after a series of old social media posts came to light, detailing his apparent obsession with Demi’s former friend Selena Gomez.

Ehrich is currently in Atlanta, Georgia on the set of the film Southern Gospel, and overnight, he took to his Instagram stories to say:

"Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid. While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people." There's a LOT to unpack there – not least of all thinking that starring in a biopic about a pastor is in any way related to your relationship issues – but let's move on. If you're a bit behind on the Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato situation, you can catch up via our explainer linked above, but long story short, it's … really something. Earlier this month, a series of old tweets emerged in which Ehrich spoke about how Gomez was "prettier" than Lovato, and how he planned to marry her. Lovato asserted that the tweets were fake, but social media latched on to them, branding Ehrich an "obsessive fame leech". Their breakup soon followed. Exposing Demi Lovato's manipulative fiancé, Max Ehrich, who is an obsessive fame leech. —a thread pic.twitter.com/N6gKSGKaUw — tam (@fbchkdmg) September 18, 2020

We’ll be sure to update you the second anything else comes to light.