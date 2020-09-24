Demi Lovato has reportedly called it quits with fiancee Max Ehrich just two months after their engagement.

The couple, who had only been dating for six months, have called off the engagement, a source close to Lovato told PEOPLE.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the source told PEOPLE. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

READ MORE Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Emerged From 4 Months Of Quarantine Together Very Much Engaged

The news comes just two months after Ehrich popped the question on July 22, after beginning their relationship in March.

“You make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby,” she wrote back in July.

Lovato and Ehrich’s split comes just days after Demi slammed tweets about Max’s history of allegedly professing his love for the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and, most notably, Selena Gomez.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the shit out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

“So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters.”