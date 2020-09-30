Looks like fuel has been added to the garbage-fire split between Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich and I almost can’t watch… almost.

A week has passed since Demi reportedly called off their engagement and your gal has remained entirely silent about the split. Max, however? He’s been running his mouth on Instagram Stories.

First, he claimed that he found out about the split “through a tabloid” (fkn ouch).

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in a now deleted Instagram Story. “While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” he added, before sharing a third a third post that said, “God bless.”

Demi with ex Max. (Credit: Instagram)

Now, in a subsequent series of IG Stories, he’s added more insight into the breakup.

“Goodnight :). Please stop trying to thank you, next… Me,” he wrote, presumably aimed at Demi Lovato.

“For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me.”

He added, “Thanks. God bless.”

He concluded the rant by writing: “PPS… to this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other. Literally.”

He said that he’s “here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.” (Editor’s note: Demetria is the full first name of Demi Lovato).

A source told E! News that “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point,” adding that she is “completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

The source also confirms that Max has “tried to reach out” to Demi and is “in denial” that their engagement is over. Apparently his “erratic behavior” is “worrying” Demi, who “does not want the situation to escalate.”

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” the source says. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

It comes after an insider told People that Demi had torched their two-month engagement.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source said. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Despite his claims, another People source says that “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”

