Demi Lovato and her (now) ex-fiancee Max Ehrich called it quits today after a whirlwind six months of dating. But fans aren’t as heartbroken for Demi as you might think because it was recently alleged that Ehrich *maybe* isn’t as perfect for her as we first thought.

Earlier this month, Twitter user @fbchkdmg shared a lengthy thread “exposing” Ehrich for being an “obsessive fame leech.”

Exposing Demi Lovato’s manipulative fiancé, Max Ehrich, who is an obsessive fame leech. —a thread pic.twitter.com/N6gKSGKaUw — tam (@fbchkdmg) September 18, 2020

There’s a whole lot to unpack here, but the main take away from the thread is that Ehrich seemingly had an unhealthy obsession with Demi’s ex-best friend Selena Gomez before he proposed to her.

The Proposal

For starters, he proposed to Demi ON Selena’s birthday, which is already a weird energy given the public comments he’s made in the past. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what seems like a really questionable situation.

The Tweets

Well before his relationship with Demi began in May of this year, Ehrich allegedly made a number of flirty and obsessive tweets about Gomez. I say “allegedly” because Demi recently shared a lengthy Instagram story asserting that the screenshots are all fake.

The screenshots in question appear to show Ehrich claiming he’s “going to marry Selena Gomez” and asserting that Selena is “prettier” than Demi Lovato. However, PEDESTRIAN.TV was unable to find definitive proof that the tweets actually existed as Ehrich has since deleted his account.

It’s also important to note that all of the tweets in question date back to 2018 or earlier, and may not reflect who Ehrich is today.

Prior to their split, Demi asserted that the tweets were fake. But that’s not the only evidence that seems to illustrate Ehrich’s infatuation with Selena Gomez.

The Instagram Lives

Twitter user @fbchkdmg recently shared a screen recording of Ehrich reportedly interacting with a Selena Gomez fan on Instagram Live. In the video, he discusses how he’d “love to date her” and is “with Selena in my dreams.”

2. Obsession with Selena Gomez and interacting with her fans pic.twitter.com/a4hvIqPCui — tam (@fbchkdmg) September 18, 2020

The thread also revealed screenshots that seem to show Ehrich commenting on Selena’s Instagram Lives calling her his “wife” and demanding that she “MARRY ME NOW.”

Asking Fans To Comment On His Posts

The Twitter thread also points out that Ehrich allegedly asked fans to comment on his Instagram posts and tag Selena Gomez in a group chat entitled “Selenators.” However, it’s worth noting that screenshots *can* be edited.

The Tattoos

Fans have also pointed out that he appears to have the same music note tattoo as Selena, and has an “S” on his wrist in white ink. However, he has denied that this is for Selena, claiming it means “surrender”.

Interestingly, when fans started publicising their allegations, Max Ehrich effectively nuked all of his social media accounts. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s guilty of anything, he could have just deleted them to avoid receiving hate from fans.

Obviously, it’s important to note that they reportedly called it quits on the relationship “to focus on their respective careers,” so at this stage, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be hearing much more from either party regarding the Selena situation.

We’ll be sure to update you if and when more information becomes available.