Music icon Demi Lovato has dropped a certified breakup bop entitled Still Have Me, in the wake of her incredibly messy split from fiance Max Ehrich.

When the news first broke that Lovato had left her controversial partner, I knew it was only a matter of time before she gave us a heartbreaking ballad to cry all of our own tears over. But I didn’t think she’d drop such a banger this quickly.

Demi took to Twitter to share the song telling fans that “music is always there for me.”

Music is always there for me… pic.twitter.com/I77rrfFj8r — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

The news comes less than 24 hours after she told fans she’d be blessing their eardrums with new music, proving that the devil works hard, but Demi Lovato always works harder.

Music is always there for me… song in the am — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

The track is very clearly a breakup song. I mean, just take a squiz at the lyrics:

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken, but I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen all the light I ever had,” she sings in the first verse of the track. “Like the world disappeared and I’m laying right here while the silence is piercing / and it hurts to breathe / I don’t have much but least I still have me / And that’s all I need / So take my faith but ‘least I still believe / And that’s all I need / I don’t have much but least I still have me.”

It’s pretty undeniable at this point that the song is about her split from Ehrich, which either means the split has been a long time coming (e.g. long enough for her to write, record and produce a song), or Demi is just a hard working QUEEN who got her emotions out in the studio in the days immediately following her split.

Either way, this feels like it’s the only real insight we’ll get into how she’s feeling after everything that’s happened.

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t even know the relationship happened, with the couple only starting dating back in March, being engaged by July, and split by September. Lovato is yet to publicly comment since the split, but Max Ehrich was quick to take to social media to make wild claims that he learned of the split through the tabloids and that they haven’t “even officially ended anything” yet.

It’s a lot. But here’s hoping Demi is safe and well, even if she’s not going to speak out publicly yet.

Anyways, stream Still Love Me.