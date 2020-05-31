Thanks for signing up!

Everyone, strap in. We knew it was coming all week. Those MasterChef ads teased an emotional elimination.

But nothing could’ve prepared the contestants (and the nation) for what just happened. Grab some tissues and let’s jump in.

Round 1 started off alright. The challenge was to make one dish with two different ice cream flavours.

But not normal flavours – Jock made it very clear that he would only be putting the weirdest shit in his mouth tonight. No chocolate/vanilla combo for him.

This would win every ice cream challenge in my world #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/FNOfPammTa — mattyjojo (@mattyjojojnr) May 31, 2020

Of course, the first thing that came to everyone’s mind was Laura.

#MasterchefAU BREAKING NEWS: Photos of Laura’s ice cream dish leaks early: pic.twitter.com/DI1lUYraGE — domeanddodders (@domeanddodders) May 31, 2020

Jess then announced the self-evident truth that licorice is disgusting. Pity then, that the for some reason decided to make licorice and chocolate ice cream.

Licorice is the coriander of the confectionary world #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/HhNvOYsQK5 — Tas Mavridis* (@TasMavridis) May 31, 2020

Jess, Jess, Jess, don't cook with stuff you don't like, there's no way you can balance the weird flavour combination if the olfactory and gustatory receptors are overwhelmed by liquorice 🙁 #MasterChefAU — DZ (@decafdani) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, both Brendan AND Poh are incorporating wasabi in their ice cream. Big hmmmm energy going on right here.

And for anyone grossed-out by everyone’s flavour choices: shhhh.

Some of you haven't tried japanese kitkat flavors and it shows. #MasterChefAU — I'll be the Liz to your Harry (@abilovestv) May 31, 2020

Can we plz take a moment to appreciate Mel giving the sassiest 10 in MasterChef history? Her energy.

Long may Mel's 10s across the board reign #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/Uj1lTELr4P — Mandy Cheevers (@MandyCheevers) May 31, 2020

When Mel asked Reece "do you know what I'm gonna say to you?" Was secretly hoping "you're the tits Reece" #masterchefau — KC (@kelv_cheuk) May 31, 2020

Jock then did the equivalent of Matt Preston’s “disgustingly good” moment to Khanh. Australia’s hearts dropped, and it took everyone a hot sec to figure out what he meant by three… no, four thumbs up.

Jock doesn’t understand thumbs #MasterChefAU — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 31, 2020

Alright, time for round 2. Up come the cloches, and there are some weird fkn flavours within.

In choosing her flavour combo, Poh casually lets slip she has a handsome violin maker friend in northern Italy. Because of course she does.

Of course Poh has a friend in Northern Italy who is a violin maker #MasterChefAU — Elly Baxter (@ellybaxterpr) May 31, 2020

"I tasted this while I was in northern Italy visiting a friend who hand makes violins!" Am I the only one who wishes they were half as cultured as Poh??? #MasterChefAU — ellie_ej (@ellie_ejm) May 31, 2020

Omg just imagine how fucking gorgeous Poh’s violin maker man-friend from the north of fucking Italy is. #MasterchefAU — Hunter Smith (@MrHunterSmith) May 31, 2020

Of-fkn-course someone had to whip out a godamn hibachi grill. Tonight, it was Simon‘s turn.

Simon was going so well until he mentioned “hibachi” #MasterChefAU — koalatovmocktail (@koalatovmoktail) May 31, 2020

Just gonna leave this here…

If you’re gonna question Brendan or Khanh for playing it safe Andy you’re gonna need to question Laura when she cooks pasta AGAIN #MasterChefAU — Mikayla (@mikhaig) May 31, 2020

Speaking of Laura, or pasta more specifically, the judges loved Poh’s dish.

Laura when she hears that Jock loves someone else’s pasta. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/PBvUiEpgBU — Olivia Silk (@livsilk) May 31, 2020

When the judges got down to the bottom two, things looked pretty bad.

Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. Jess is not going home. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/u2kzrW2eHA — | quinton phambam | Ishida boys deserved better (@i_is_a_batse) May 31, 2020

And it was Jess who was eventually eliminated. Jess. Not a single dry eye in the room.

Jess is crying. Sarah T is crying. Brendan is crying. Reece is crying. Melissa is crying. What a terrible end to this week. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/vFkv6QBONR — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 31, 2020

And they couldn’t even hug her due to social distancing.

Jess crying by herself with nobody being able to hug her is a weirdly devastating portrait of this moment in history. #MasterchefAU — Dan Hall (@danieljohnhall) May 31, 2020

All of the contestants standing apart crying individually and watching Jess leave is some sort of sick metaphor for 2020 tbh #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) May 31, 2020

If it's not bad enough that Jess is gone, coronavirus stole her hugs and a proper farewell. Fuck you COVID19 #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/VgaGTaEjo5 — MsNobody (@MrsNobody21) May 31, 2020

Me watching everyone not being able to hug Jess as she leaves #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/w4o3HgzO7o — J W (@jasonwilson76) May 31, 2020

The fact that Jess who hugs EVERYONE at every chance she can had to go out like that with everyone forced to stand 2m away is so fucked up #masterchefau — sue's big move (@InteractMilfs) May 31, 2020

The whole of Australia just kind of… took a moment… to take things in.

I’ve loved so much of what Jess has cooked but honestly what stood out to me was the times she went to help other contestants. Shows what kind of person she is #MasterChefAU — Jessica (@miss_jess) May 31, 2020

LAURA THE PASTA MAKER IS STILL IN THIS COMPETITION AND THEY SENT HOME JESS THE MOST TALENTED CHEF IN THE COMPETITION AT THE AGE OF 22 wtff #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/FkzAEtQYU0 — Jaimee (@0rang3youglad) May 31, 2020

Jess was a perfect personification of what makes #MasterChefAU so great. Kind, caring, and supportive. One of the greatest moments on TV was when she helped Amina remember a recipe. You’re a star, @_jesslemon_ and always will be. https://t.co/wCMYn2hlvQ — Tim Hutton (@TimHuttonAu) May 31, 2020

“She will go far.”