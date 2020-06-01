Well what the hell are we supposed to do now then. With MasterChef Australia ripping our hearts straight out of our ass last night thanks to Jess Liemantara‘s gutwrenching Back To Win elimination – one that was compounding by social distancing rules which meant she just had to stand there and cry alone while everyone stood two metres away from her – the reality not only of the current pandemic situation but the nature of the competition itself finally took up residence in the MasterChef kitchen. There’s only a handful of eliminations remaining in the series, and every single one of them is going to suck tremendously. And while fans at home had a hard enough time dealing with seeing Jess booted from proceedings, cast members of the show who were there when it happened were faring equally as poorly viewing it for a second time.

All across social media, Jess’s fellow cast members marked the absolutely heartbreaking moment in their own various ways.

Instagram was flooded with various posts and stories, all from cast members who – like literally all of Australia – have a very special place in their heart for Jess.

View this post on Instagram

@_jesslemon_ is a remarkable human being. I had the privilege of being Jess' roommate throughout the @masterchefau journey and boy did we discover that we are two peas in a pod! I am very blessed to be able to call her one of my best friends! ???? From hefty weekend breakfasts and matching socks to conversations in the dark, constantly being triggered, very little sleep and immeasurable amounts of laughter, it has been so wonderful to know you and discover you through this strange and exhilirating experience. You’ve changed my life in the most unexpected way.❤️ Oh Lordy, the future is bright for this special woman. Keep an eye out for her business offerings and the amazing things she's going to share with the world. ???? Fruit de la Passion et Foam de Coco! x ???? Never, ever give up. — — #friends #foamdecoco #love #masterchef #tv #chef #foodie #foodies #cook #desserts #dessert #pastry #foodstagram #foodgram #igfood #instafood #asian #asianaustralian #australian #women #representation #masterchefau

A post shared by Sarah Tiong (@fillmytummy) on

READ MORE
Jess' Elimination From 'MasterChef' Cut So Deep That There Was Not A Dry Eye In The Kitchen

Jess’s fellow “Audreys” Reece Hignell and Brendan Pang took a slightly different tact, marking the elimination by simply continuing to enjoy their time together like the adorable little power trio that they are.

But it was Sarah Tiong on Twitter who summed up everyone’s thoughts on the matter in just about as clean a way as you could possibly do.

Honestly, could not have said that any better myself.

Legit though, who the fuck decided to put this shot to air last night?

What the fuck. Next time why don’t you just send a production hand around to my house to punch me right in the stomach because that would be exactly the same thing you bastards.

READ MORE
’MasterChef’s Reynold Poernomo Apologises For Homophobic Comments Made In 2014