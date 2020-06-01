Well what the hell are we supposed to do now then. With MasterChef Australia ripping our hearts straight out of our ass last night thanks to Jess Liemantara‘s gutwrenching Back To Win elimination – one that was compounding by social distancing rules which meant she just had to stand there and cry alone while everyone stood two metres away from her – the reality not only of the current pandemic situation but the nature of the competition itself finally took up residence in the MasterChef kitchen. There’s only a handful of eliminations remaining in the series, and every single one of them is going to suck tremendously. And while fans at home had a hard enough time dealing with seeing Jess booted from proceedings, cast members of the show who were there when it happened were faring equally as poorly viewing it for a second time.
All across social media, Jess’s fellow cast members marked the absolutely heartbreaking moment in their own various ways.
Instagram was flooded with various posts and stories, all from cast members who – like literally all of Australia – have a very special place in their heart for Jess.
So incredibly sad to see you leave the @masterchefau kitchen tonight @_jesslemon_ . I was in awe of you from the moment we met! You are incredibly genuine and heart felt. You always see the best in a person and through your interactions glean the best out of those around you. Your infectious humour had all of us so often in fits of laughter! You are ridiculously talented and that talent will take you far but your passion and tenacity will take you even further! I can’t wait to see what you do next! Love you Jess ???????????? #masterchefau #masterchefaustralia #dessertqueen
Dearest @_jesslemon_ you are a shining light in this world, a true joy to be around and one unbelievable cook. You always hugged everyone when they came back from their ‘judging’ and yet the one day we needed and wanted to hug you, we couldn’t. But know that you are loved and I’m so glad we are friends. We need more people like you in this world. Xx
@_jesslemon_ is a remarkable human being. I had the privilege of being Jess' roommate throughout the @masterchefau journey and boy did we discover that we are two peas in a pod! I am very blessed to be able to call her one of my best friends! ???? From hefty weekend breakfasts and matching socks to conversations in the dark, constantly being triggered, very little sleep and immeasurable amounts of laughter, it has been so wonderful to know you and discover you through this strange and exhilirating experience. You’ve changed my life in the most unexpected way.❤️ Oh Lordy, the future is bright for this special woman. Keep an eye out for her business offerings and the amazing things she's going to share with the world. ???? Fruit de la Passion et Foam de Coco! x ???? Never, ever give up. — — #friends #foamdecoco #love #masterchef #tv #chef #foodie #foodies #cook #desserts #dessert #pastry #foodstagram #foodgram #igfood #instafood #asian #asianaustralian #australian #women #representation #masterchefau
Miss @_jesslemon_ what can I say about how amazing you are! Even though we call you Baby Jess, you’re always there to mother us with your sweetness! Wether it’s filling up everyone’s water bottles, making ginger tea, turning up on everyone’s doorstep with delicious macaroon’s or just checking in to make sure everyone is ok, you are a ray of sunshine! Thank you for all you have done and be proud of all you have achieved! ???????????????? @masterchefau #masterchefau #love #backtowin #mvp
NOOOOO MY HAPPY LITTLE ????@_jesslemon_ you’re a true ray of sunshine, a lover of Kenny G and also nuts and super weird but in the best way. Only good things coming your way I know it ???? love you lady and can’t wait for your Adelaide trip xx #masterchefau #themiddlestore @masterchefau
Jess’s fellow “Audreys” Reece Hignell and Brendan Pang took a slightly different tact, marking the elimination by simply continuing to enjoy their time together like the adorable little power trio that they are.
But it was Sarah Tiong on Twitter who summed up everyone’s thoughts on the matter in just about as clean a way as you could possibly do.
Well, fuck.
— Sarah Tiong (@S_Tiong) May 31, 2020
Honestly, could not have said that any better myself.
Legit though, who the fuck decided to put this shot to air last night?
What the fuck. Next time why don’t you just send a production hand around to my house to punch me right in the stomach because that would be exactly the same thing you bastards.