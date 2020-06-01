Well what the hell are we supposed to do now then. With MasterChef Australia ripping our hearts straight out of our ass last night thanks to Jess Liemantara‘s gutwrenching Back To Win elimination – one that was compounding by social distancing rules which meant she just had to stand there and cry alone while everyone stood two metres away from her – the reality not only of the current pandemic situation but the nature of the competition itself finally took up residence in the MasterChef kitchen. There’s only a handful of eliminations remaining in the series, and every single one of them is going to suck tremendously. And while fans at home had a hard enough time dealing with seeing Jess booted from proceedings, cast members of the show who were there when it happened were faring equally as poorly viewing it for a second time.

All across social media, Jess’s fellow cast members marked the absolutely heartbreaking moment in their own various ways.

Instagram was flooded with various posts and stories, all from cast members who – like literally all of Australia – have a very special place in their heart for Jess.

Jess’s fellow “Audreys” Reece Hignell and Brendan Pang took a slightly different tact, marking the elimination by simply continuing to enjoy their time together like the adorable little power trio that they are.

But it was Sarah Tiong on Twitter who summed up everyone’s thoughts on the matter in just about as clean a way as you could possibly do.

Well, fuck. — Sarah Tiong (@S_Tiong) May 31, 2020

Honestly, could not have said that any better myself.

Legit though, who the fuck decided to put this shot to air last night?

What the fuck. Next time why don’t you just send a production hand around to my house to punch me right in the stomach because that would be exactly the same thing you bastards.