MasterChef Australia fan-favourite Reynold Poernomo has apologised after homophobic comments made by him back in 2014 were brought to light.

The homophobic comments were allegedly made on a body building website, in which he wrote that all gay people should be “put on a remote island.” He was 20 years old at the time of the comments being published.

“I wish the world made a united decision where they will capture all gay people and put them on a remote island full of gays, that way straight ppl (people) will be happy and the freaks can go on and fuck themselves,” he said under the username “reyreyy” on bodybuilding.com.

To make matters worse, when he was then asked in the thread if he thought homosexuality was a mental illness, he simply responded “yes, end of thread.”

Thankfully, Reynold (now 26) has since released a statement via Channel 10, apologising for his actions.

“I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014. I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely,” he said. “At the time these comments were made, I was a very immature, close-minded and insular 20-year-old. I have grown and matured a lot in the last six years. I am not the person I was back then.” “I have many friends and colleagues that are part of the LGBTQI+ community. I wholeheartedly support them and care deeply for them. I am truly sorry and apologise for any offence or hurt I caused.”

The comments are particularly problematic considering he has been competing against a number of LGBTQI+ contestants on this season of MasterChef. Multiple MasterChef contestants this season have openly and freely discussed their sexuality, including Khanh, who has worn “You Are Loved” t-shirts every episode in support of LGBTQI+ youth charity Minus18.