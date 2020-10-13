Junior MasterChef… it’s like MasterChef but somehow even more wholesome. Watching these kids cook chicken gizzard stew and dessert nachos while I literally eat beans out of a can (shut up) would make me so jealous if they weren’t so cute.

And there’s one name in particular who’s been on everyone’s lips after tonight’s episode: Ben.

Ben’s not afraid to do what the rest of us fantasise about. When given the opportunity, he scoffed the chocolate inside that tantalising pantry like it was nobody’s business.

Then came the elimination challenge, which in Junior MasterChef is just as tense as regular MasterChef, but perhaps even sadder when the results are announced.

There were plenty of of incredible dishes from far-flung locations plated up. Everyone had a story to tell.

But it was Ben’s bao buns, which he first tried in Albury, of all places, which stole the night.

Not only did Ben’s energy steal the night on Junior MasterChef, but his cooking has put Albury on the map as the bao bun capital of Australia.

Now, we simply have no choice but to stan.

Don’t ruin this for us, producers.