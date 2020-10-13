Thanks for signing up!

Junior MasterChef… it’s like MasterChef but somehow even more wholesome. Watching these kids cook chicken gizzard stew and dessert nachos while I literally eat beans out of a can (shut up) would make me so jealous if they weren’t so cute.

And there’s one name in particular who’s been on everyone’s lips after tonight’s episode: Ben.

Ben’s not afraid to do what the rest of us fantasise about. When given the opportunity, he scoffed the chocolate inside that tantalising pantry like it was nobody’s business.

Ben’s a thinker…..eat the chocolate THEN bang the gong. #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/1UfseYf9Vz — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) October 13, 2020

Ben raiding the pantry, scoffing food and then banging the gong. He really is my spirit animal – apart from the whole cheese thing #jrmasterchefAU — Mandy Cheevers (@MandyCheevers) October 13, 2020

Then came the elimination challenge, which in Junior MasterChef is just as tense as regular MasterChef, but perhaps even sadder when the results are announced.

There were plenty of of incredible dishes from far-flung locations plated up. Everyone had a story to tell.

But it was Ben’s bao buns, which he first tried in Albury, of all places, which stole the night.

Not only did Ben’s energy steal the night on Junior MasterChef, but his cooking has put Albury on the map as the bao bun capital of Australia.

The best part of tonight’s #JrMasterChefAU……everybody else talking international cuisine; Ben references Albury. pic.twitter.com/6r69EzswB0 — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) October 13, 2020

I love how they've just shown shots of the European contestants in Europe to humanise them, and Ben's "last year we went on holiday to ALBURY!!!!" has beaten them all. #JrMasterChefAU — Those Meddling Kids (@TheGrimRecapper) October 13, 2020

Ben spruiking Albury for their boa buns is just perfect tv #JrMasterChefAU — Franko (@_thebruz) October 13, 2020

This restaurant in Albury doesn’t know what’s about to hit it#JrMasterChefAU — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) October 13, 2020

So which one of these restaurants made you obsessed with bao buns Ben? Might have to give it a visit after the VIC lockdown ???? #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/kB2IY0GJJL — Eli (@yeah_els) October 13, 2020

Now, we simply have no choice but to stan.

Don’t ruin this for us, producers.