If you ever felt even the slightest bit confident about how you cook, just remember that the kids on Junior MasterChef would probably thrash you in any culinary challenge with their eyes closed.

No offence, but it’s just a fact. And it was proven once again in tonight’s episode.

This time we had a giant mystery box which contained… the judges dressed up as octogenarians.

The real ingredients were in fact aged foods (blue cheese, aged sirloin steak and balsamic vinegar) and ‘baby’ foods (such as baby carrot, baby cauliflower and baby snapper).

The kids’ challenge was to somehow fuse these two categories, and the results almost sound made-up.

A lot of people wouldn’t even know how to eat these things on their own, and yet here are these kids making blue cheese ice cream and vegetarian carpaccio.

Ben begs for pate and blue cheese.

Filo eats lobster several times a week. When I was a kid fish fingers were a treat. #JrMasterChefAU — Nez (@fraggle73) October 18, 2020

Don’t you hate it when you accidentally do an amazing candied beetroot, instead of an amazing pickled beetroot. I can do neither. #JRMasterchefAU — The Washing Up (@thewashingup) October 18, 2020

Then there was Vienna, who just casually filleted a baby snapper like she had three decades of experience as a small-town fishmonger.

Tonight:

Vienna age 13 teaches Australia how to fillet a baby snapper.

Me age 39 googles ‘how to fold a hoodie’ #JrMasterChefAU — Emilie Dick (@emiliedick) October 18, 2020

Did that 13-year-old just say “I’m a bit rusty at filleting fish”??? Of course you are! You’re a child! #JrMasterChefAU — Helena Dominish (@HelenaDominish) October 18, 2020

And Filo, who enters his happy place when he’s humming away and baking pies. If I hum in the kitchen I get distracted and burn cereal.

#JrMasterChefAU Watching Filo make pies makes me happy. Because he's so happy making pies. That's why this show is just so lovely. — Leonie Rogers (@RaeYesac) October 18, 2020

Filo happily humming while he cooks has made my heart burst #JrMasterChefAU — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) October 18, 2020

Long story short: this food is insanely good, even if adults had made it.

If we didn’t see the whole cooking process and were just presented with the final dishes – how many of us would think it was cooked by an adult contestant? #JrMasterChefAU — ???????????? ???????? (@dcpchiu) October 18, 2020

I honestly don't want any masterchef for adults anymore. #JRMasterChefAU — Name cannot be blank (@abilovestv) October 18, 2020

Now it’s time for the obligatory Ben appreciation post, because he is a literal angel and his blue cheese ice cream was wild, even by the lofty standards of Junior MasterChef.

Ben roasting hit list: first Dad, now Nanna. Just as well he’s so cute, he’s gonna need a new family by the end of this show #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/QXzdTxr8rd — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 18, 2020

Until next episode, Ben & co.