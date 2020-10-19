Once again, the most wholesome show on free-to-air TV Junior Masterchef graced our screens, competing for ratings with the most un-wholesome show on TV, SAS Australia.

Tonight on the little chef show, the kids had to cook in real time alongside certified-hottie judge Andy Allen, and on the menu was beef tacos (but he had a much fancier way of saying it, obviously).

Carter said he knew that the theme was going to be Mexican, but Georgia clearly said it first and didn’t let him get away with it. So yeah, it’s good to know the patriarchy exists for children as much as it does for adults.

Then Andy transforms from loveable TV show host to hard-ass chef, so yes please chef. His guns were also on show…I mean knives, I mean knives.

You know how kids aren’t meant to run with scissors? Yeah, on Junior Masterchef they’re just like fuck it here’s a huge knife that could easily slice your whole-ass finger open…but whatever.

The Junior Masterchef  Twitter page also seemed to have a GIF for every second of this episode, and I’d like to know what intern was given the burden of fulfilling such a task???

Filo realised his avocado cream needed more lime and then proceeds to drop the lime inside the avo mixture, not once, but twice. It also made me wonder how much the kids are washing their hands? Because Filo’s hands were covered in avo, and I just wanted to pop over with a wet wipe and help the poor boy out.

And of course Filo’s bench was a complete mess. But totally what I’d expect from a kid, so no judgement.

The young chefs handled their emotions wonderfully considering the immense pressure they were under, and I just don’t understand how no one has thrown a utensil across the room yet?

Laura and Ruby won immunity because they bloody killed it, but now that means my boy Filo has a chance of going home tomorrow, which not a vibe.

Tune in tomorrow to watch the Junior Masterchef elimination.