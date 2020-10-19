Once again, the most wholesome show on free-to-air TV Junior Masterchef graced our screens, competing for ratings with the most un-wholesome show on TV, SAS Australia.

Tonight on the little chef show, the kids had to cook in real time alongside certified-hottie judge Andy Allen, and on the menu was beef tacos (but he had a much fancier way of saying it, obviously).

Carter said he knew that the theme was going to be Mexican, but Georgia clearly said it first and didn’t let him get away with it. So yeah, it’s good to know the patriarchy exists for children as much as it does for adults.

YES GEORGIA GIRL don’t let that shit slide, CLAIM ???????? YOUR ???????? CREDIT #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/cR8PpzoXhT — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 19, 2020

Then Andy transforms from loveable TV show host to hard-ass chef, so yes please chef. His guns were also on show…I mean knives, I mean knives.

Omg @andyallencooks is a hard ass chef!! Haven’t seen this side of him, I’m scared and aroused! #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/bDj2Lk1pBf — Jake Lee Murnane (@jonnyvain) October 19, 2020

You know how kids aren’t meant to run with scissors? Yeah, on Junior Masterchef they’re just like fuck it here’s a huge knife that could easily slice your whole-ass finger open…but whatever.

Stop showing me close ups of kids wielding knives #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/Q1cWbWP72M — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 19, 2020

The Junior Masterchef Twitter page also seemed to have a GIF for every second of this episode, and I’d like to know what intern was given the burden of fulfilling such a task???

Filo realised his avocado cream needed more lime and then proceeds to drop the lime inside the avo mixture, not once, but twice. It also made me wonder how much the kids are washing their hands? Because Filo’s hands were covered in avo, and I just wanted to pop over with a wet wipe and help the poor boy out.

Filo has a career in slapstick comedy if cooking doesn’t work out #JrMasterChefAU — Bethanie Blanchard (@beth_blanchard) October 19, 2020

And of course Filo’s bench was a complete mess. But totally what I’d expect from a kid, so no judgement.

#JrMasterChefAU 'I am not the cleanest chef' says Filo, whose bench looks like the entire contents of the Masterchef pantry have exploded across it. Got to love his attitude. — Leonie Rogers (@RaeYesac) October 19, 2020

“I am not the cleanest chef” All of us watching at home:#JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/w2gx4vuXWE — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) October 19, 2020

The young chefs handled their emotions wonderfully considering the immense pressure they were under, and I just don’t understand how no one has thrown a utensil across the room yet?

It’s okay Filo, I would have been curled up on the floor, sobbing while covered in masa flour after the 2nd bad tortilla because I have zero emotional resilience, so you’re doing amazing #JrMasterChefAU — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 19, 2020

What was the hardest bit? Filo: the whole thing #JrMasterChefAU — reality romance (@austcomment) October 19, 2020

Laura and Ruby won immunity because they bloody killed it, but now that means my boy Filo has a chance of going home tomorrow, which not a vibe.

Tune in tomorrow to watch the Junior Masterchef elimination.