After one of the best seasons of adult MasterChef, I didn’t think it would be possible for anything to top it. But Junior MasterChef has managed to be even more wholesome and entertaining as the regular chef, and I’m so here for it.

Tonight was a MasterChef crossover episode, as they brought Masterchef 2020 winner Emelia Jackson to set this weeks mystery box challenge.

In a HUGE twist, the mystery box wasn’t a mystery box at all. It was actually a cake. All the kids minds were blown.

Dream team Ben and Filo were just bloody demolishing the cake, and nothing is cuter than kids getting excited about cake.

“I need a nap, I’ve just eaten like a quarter of this cake,” Ben said after eating that massive cake.

Lmao at Ben and Filo just shoving cake in their faces #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/BThEGHfTnE — Debs (@TaperJeanGirl) October 26, 2020

Filo with the mystery box cake. #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/jtnSHeVNYN — Katherine 'hasn't had a question' Allan (@kathrillhouse) October 26, 2020

The show was once again commended for being the most wholesome thing EVER.

What I love about this show, is that the kids and the judges make you smile the whole time, great feel good TV #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/rZxTKRf0hw — Mike (@bikeymikey70) October 26, 2020

I never thought @masterchefau could be replaced but once you’ve seen #JrMasterChefAU there’s no going back. — Natalia Scully (@nataliamscully) October 26, 2020

Ahhh.

my mum every time ben is on screen: is that @pjhelliar's son? #JrMasterChefAU — ✨ (@allthemims) October 26, 2020

The MasterChef kids have once again made us adults feel incompetent in the kitchen. Ganache? What even is that? It sounds like the name of one of my Malaysian cousins.

The way they say “I’m just chilling my ganache”….. like every kid does it. #JrMasterChefAU — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) October 26, 2020

How does any kid know about the uses for cocoa butter? #jrmasterchefAU — Mandy Cheevers (@MandyCheevers) October 26, 2020

Then the little chefs had to plate up their dishes and um, they all looked incredible. I mean I still regularly cook two-minute noodles with a can of tuna, and then happily call it a night so…

At age 13, the only sphere I could make was from bubblegum #JrMasterChefAU — squashie (@pubsquash) October 26, 2020

I’d honestly go into a sugar coma for all these dishes #JrMasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) October 26, 2020

The channel 10 intern was having a good old laugh again.

Now that the Footy is over, we need something new to cheer on. This Tigers fan has picked Ben to be that thing.

Dev‘s chocolate sphere was what chocolate dreams were made of. Someone tell me how a 13-year old boy just made that?? Meanwhile I can’t even make toast.

Dev is the junior version of Reynold #JrMasterChefAU — Mike (@bikeymikey70) October 26, 2020

Dev showcasing some serious range tonight #JrMasterChefAU — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 26, 2020

Yay Dev!!! Go you good thing. #JrMasterChefAU — Nez (@fraggle73) October 26, 2020

Ahh Junior MasterChef is simply a god send during these unprecedented times. It’s just so wholesome.

Ok I’ve gone through the full gamut of emotions and now I’m anxious about being outside. I just want to watch Junior MasterChef and read and sleep. — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) October 26, 2020

