Following his extremely unceremonious exit from MasterChef Australia, one preceded by very serious sexual assault charges, Ben Ungermann has apparently been quietly removed from his family business.

Ungermann was removed from production in March following his arrest on March 6th, with police levelling two charges of two counts of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Docklands on February 23rd.

Despite the nature of the charges, Ungermann’s departure wasn’t aired until the May 17th episode of the series, after which the nature of his charges were made public for the first time.

Now, it seems, Ungermann’s family business has moved to distance itself from him during the on-going legal ordeal.

Ungermann’s profile has been quietly removed from the Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream website, with the “Our Team” section now showing no mention of him whatsoever.

Previously, Ungermann was featured alongside brother Danny, with Ben credited as the Founder of the company, and specifically referenced his time on MasterChef in 2017.

More to that, Danny Ungermann’s profile originally made reference to Ben, stating in its original version “I was so proud of my older brother Ben after he followed his dreams to cook and share it with the world,” among other things.

Those references have now also been wiped, with Danny’s new company profile making no direct reference to Ben.

Ungermann, through his legal representation, has steadfastly denied the charges against him. He is scheduled to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25, though due to current travel restrictions he is unlikely to appear in person.