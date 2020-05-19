Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Former MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann will deny two counts of sexual assault in a Melbourne court next month, according to his lawyer.

In March, Ungermann, 36, was charged by Victoria Police over the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl during a February trip to Melbourne.

Adam Houda, who last night identified himself as Ungernann’s legal representative, said he “vehemently denied” the charges and plans to contest them in court.

I act for Ben Ungermann.

A copy of the tweet was also shared on Ungermann’s Instagram Story.

In a statement obtained by News.com.au, Houda said his client was “very distressed” by the allegations and declared them a “complete fabrication.”

Ungermann was granted bail after being charged and is slated to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25.

The former reality TV competitor, who has returned to work in Queensland, left the production of the ongoing MasterChef: Back To Win season after being charged.

However, he appeared in broadcast episodes until last Sunday’s instalment, which saw judge Jock Zonfrillo tell contestants Ungermann left the show “due to a personal matter.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.