Now-former MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann was formally charged by Victoria Police with two counts of sexual assault, stemming from an incident that occurred on February 23 in Melbourne while the show was being filmed, it has finally been revealed.

Police have now confirmed that Ungermann was arrested on March 6th in relation to the alleged incident, which is said to have occurred during production, and fell just two days prior to Ungermann being publicly revealed as part of the Back to Win All Star cast.

In a short statement confirming the arrest, Victoria Police officials asserted “The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Docklands on 23 February.” At the time, Ungermann posted bail and he has since returned to Queensland.

Production officials hastily removed Ungermann from the competition at the time, though the episode where he was written off the show only went to air this past Sunday night. Host and judge Jock Zonfrillo confirmed the departure in a terse and very brief statement, asserting “Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition and he will not be returning.”

Victoria Police have also confirmed that the alleged victim in the case is 16 years old.

Neither Ungermann, nor representatives from MasterChef have issued public comment on the nature of the charges.

Ungermann is now scheduled to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25 to have his charges heard, although it remains highly unlikely that he will be compelled to travel to Melbourne to attend court in-person given the on-going pandemic conditions.