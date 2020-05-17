Well, well, well folks, it’s finally happened. Ben Ungermann has finally been written out of MasterChef amid some sort of ongoing police matter (no, not because of *that* chicken feet ice-cream).

I mean, they’re really keeping ~on brand~ with this whole Twist Week, aren’t they?

After flip-flopping in and out of the Katy Perry episode, Ungermann has finally left the kitchen for good. Ben wasn’t present in the immunity challenge, but later appeared during the Masterclass, leading fans to suspect that the episode might have been filmed out of order.

The show offered little explanation behind his departure, likely due to ongoing legal issues that aren’t able to be discussed on national television.

“Due to a personal matter, Ben will not be returning to the competition,” Jock told fellow contestants (and the audience).

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ben’s fellow contestants weren’t kept in the loop about Ben’s real reason for leaving the show, noting only a “personal matter.”

We already knew he was eventually going to get the boot, with a spokesperson for Endemol Shine (the show’s production company) issuing a statement on the ordeal: “We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment.”

According to Confidential’s investigations, there are no upcoming court dates in Ben’s name in his home state of Queensland, NSW or Victoria. It’s unclear if he has any outstanding court dates in other states, but his only prior conviction is a low-range drink driving charge dating back to 2017.

More to come.