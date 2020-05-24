Thanks for signing up!

Time for some seafood, y’all. Sydney chef and fish butcher Josh Niland (a.k.a. “fish guy”) graced the MasterChef studios and basically schooled the rest of us on how to cut up a fish.

For some, Niland’s presence made the show, regardless of the challenge that was about to happen.

Why this fish guy so cute tho? #MasterChefAU — Dan Guglielmucci (@DanpireWeekend) May 24, 2020

Niland then tested everyone’s fish recognition abilities in the first round of the elimination challenge, and things got tricky quite quickly.

Khanh was the first to drop out. The poor guy mistook a salmon for yellowfin tuna. We’ve all done it.

I reckon if I played @animalcrossing earlier I would recognise more fish. FIN. #MasterChefAU #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions — khanh (@khanhong) May 24, 2020

Then Reece got out by guessing sand whiting. Then, immediately after, Laura made the exact same guess. She too, was up for elimination.

hahhah Lauras complete disregard for other people just burnt her. HAHHAHAA #MasterChefAU — Heath (@popculturepooka) May 24, 2020

Alright, time for round two. One hour to cook anything using a piece of fish butchered by Niland himself.

I, for one, would’ve considered recreating the humble Fillet-O-Fish.

I probably would’ve gone with this……..#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/pid6TlIkyz — Back in the Office Sue. (@SueKennedy19) May 24, 2020

if Laura makes fucking fish head pasta…. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/ALg1SPGQrj — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) May 24, 2020

Oh, Melissa just told Reece he “can’t cook cake everyday.” Did we all hear that? Good.

I’m so annoyed that they’ve been calling Reece “the cake guy” all day and then Melissa even had to say “can’t cook cake every day”. And yet they never call out Laura for always cooking pasta? #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/kW0wQMUqvH — skp (@justicejunkie26) May 24, 2020

Wow, Melissa saying “can’t cook cake everyday” to Reese. Why does nobody tell Laura to stop with the pasta? #masterchefau — darc (@darcstei) May 24, 2020

Khanh was a bit stunned when he pulled his number out of the hat. It was cute.

Khanh pulls out a number: ITS A FISH #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/P2JLXHTlBb — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 24, 2020

And then he announces that he will be COOKING THE SAME DISH THAT GOT HIM ELIMINATED BACK IN SEASON 10: Canh chua cá, or sweet and sour fish broth.

Khanh really giving us the Poh-level stress tonight and I’m really NOT here for it#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/lXZ8jD0tVE — Olivia Silk (@livsilk) May 24, 2020

Khanh acting like he's not gonna nail this when he's probably made this dish at home 50 times after he got eliminated.#MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/CQ14jUpncL — Plethoric Individual (@SuperBatWomanel) May 24, 2020

Khanh muttering ‘why am I doing this??’ while continuing to do this is me with like 80% of my life choices #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) May 24, 2020

I thought that the whole way through ???? https://t.co/mNReW0FZVz — khanh (@khanhong) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Jock started berating Laura for not using the whole portion of Josh Niland’s beautifully-butchered fish. And get this, she was putting it on a ~hibachi grill~.

Jock’s going to grill Laura on that hibachi…if looks could kill #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) May 24, 2020

Watching Jock tell Laura off for cutting that piece of fish is as delightful as watching the teacher’s pet finally get in trouble #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/pqnEroyYnm — Lynn K. (@_lynnnnk) May 24, 2020

Jock has questioned Laura’s motives and she is shook…. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/k7o401e6ff — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) May 24, 2020

Is Jock really telling Laura off for not using all the fish? That’s a twist in itself.. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/hnCk7xg2XP — Ziad Khamo (@KhamoZiad) May 24, 2020

Laura when Jock offers her some constructive criticism for the first time ever #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/SnVb96mYql — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 24, 2020

Also wasn’t this fish guy all about not wasting any part of the fish? So Laura has basically thrown half her fish in his face #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/9BrkBFAASX — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 24, 2020

Two worlds collided: that of the hibachi grills, and that of pasta-induced hubris. One user summed it up perfectly:

Josh: I’m all about sustainability, making sure every piece of this beautiful fish is used so we can respect its life as much as possible Laura: hahaha half fillet on hibachi goes brrr#MasterChefAU — Jared (@jjnoodles22) May 24, 2020

Anyway, let the obligatory hibachi jokes begin.

Meanwhile, Emilia was having fish troubles of her own.

Geez Emilia I hate to tell you this but that fish ain’t resting, it’s totally dead. #MasterChefAU — Lisa Romano (@LisaMRomano) May 24, 2020

But despite Jock’s fatherly lecture, the judges LOVED Laura’s cooking. Khanh’s too.

Laura could serve literal garbage and Jock is like #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/xKTjoVkNFp — jonokik (@jonokik) May 24, 2020

All in all, it was nice of fish guy to swing by and liven things up a bit.

I like the fish guy. I’ve decided he’s welcome back anytime. #MasterChefAU — Mel (@melb_mel) May 24, 2020

Khanh, any thoughts?

Yep, bone app the teeth.

READ MORE Why Is 'MasterChef' Daddy Jock Pigeonholing Brendan For Dumplings But Not Laura For Pasta