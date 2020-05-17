This is it. The final twist of twist week. After tonight, we’re done. We never have to think of this cursed week ever again.

It was a night of pasta, hibachi grills and alien desserts. Ahh, we’re finally back to normal.

Straight off the bat: Ben’s gone! Is that the final twist? All Jock would say is that he’s gone for “personal reasons”.

Ahh, here’s the real twist. It’s a double goddamn elimination. As if taking Amina away from us wasn’t enough this week. Ugh.

Anyway, everyone was paired up to battle it out over a different cuisine. There was Chinese, French, Vietnamese, Spanish, American, you name it. One pair even got Italian… but it wasn’t Laura, who ended up with Japanese.

Oh and look. Reynonld is making an insane apple pie from the future. And it looks fucking amazing.

And the judges understandably lost their shit, including Andy who literally screamed “SUGAR BOWL BLOWN LIVE!”

The judges were in a weird damn mood tonight.

After the challenge, when the *actual* judging was taking place, Hayden let slip a cute anecdote which deserves its own spin-off series, tbh.

And now, the dish we’ve all been waiting for. It’s Reynald vs. Sarah.

Poor Sarah didn’t stand a chance.

The final twist is: there’s no twist. People can more or less cook whatever the heck they want ‘cos here are so many ingredient choices.

And straight out the gate, Laura grabs a basket full of basil and pasta to make, you guessed it, pasta.

And…

…everyone…

…had…

…the…

…same…

…REACTION.

Ok moving on. Big LOL @ Sarah’s pronunciation of tartare.

Suddenly, Hayden whips out a fkn hibachi grill. Somehow this is the most chaotic yet most predictable move of the night. It seems everyone had the same idea.

But it was the hibachi which had the last laugh. Hayden was booted.

Let’s end our night with a thought from Khanh, as is tradition.

Don’t we all?

READ MORE ‘MasterChef’ Ended Twist Week By Finally Addressing Ben Ungermann’s Mysterious Departure
READ MORE Jock "Daddy" Zonfrillo Says Katy Perry Was A Chaotic Influence In The 'Masterchef' Kitchen