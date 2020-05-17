Thanks for signing up!

This is it. The final twist of twist week. After tonight, we’re done. We never have to think of this cursed week ever again.

It was a night of pasta, hibachi grills and alien desserts. Ahh, we’re finally back to normal.

Straight off the bat: Ben’s gone! Is that the final twist? All Jock would say is that he’s gone for “personal reasons”.

Oh WOW! They’re addressing Ben being MIA on air … well played, glad they didn’t completely ignore it #MasterChefAU — Wellsie (@WellsieEmma) May 17, 2020

Ahh, here’s the real twist. It’s a double goddamn elimination. As if taking Amina away from us wasn’t enough this week. Ugh.

Anyway, everyone was paired up to battle it out over a different cuisine. There was Chinese, French, Vietnamese, Spanish, American, you name it. One pair even got Italian… but it wasn’t Laura, who ended up with Japanese.

Laura right now not getting Italian JOCK HOW DARE YOU #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/v2uwFPDUpq — ℜ???????? ???????????????? ????✨ (@Rhimeowmeow) May 17, 2020

Laura pretending she's totes okay with cooking japanese when the guys behind her got italian. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/QQEhMOWIo1 — Jen (@gotothegymjen) May 17, 2020

Looking forward to seeing Laura squeeze a pasta dish into her Japanese cuisine #MasterChefAU — Tarek Areda (@t_areda1) May 17, 2020

Laura out there thinking what type of Japanese pasta she can make #MasterChefAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) May 17, 2020

Laura… making udon? Soba? Ramen? #MasterChefAU — I'll be the Liz to your Harry (@abilovestv) May 17, 2020

Laura when somebody else got the Italian cuisine #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/01kffOB8IO — Joey Nicita ☀️ (@JoeyNicita) May 17, 2020

Oh and look. Reynonld is making an insane apple pie from the future. And it looks fucking amazing.

OF COURSE Reynold is making blown sugar because sllle pie is just too basic for him #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/YqkImGfZu1 — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 17, 2020

Where does King Reynold even whip out the equipment to blow sugar? Should I have one of these? Is this the new Hibachi… #MasterChefAU — The Don (@TheDon36415485) May 17, 2020

Just want someone to pump me with the way Reynold pumped that sugar ball #MasterchefAU — no more hibachi grills (@chefsofcolour) May 17, 2020

And the judges understandably lost their shit, including Andy who literally screamed “SUGAR BOWL BLOWN LIVE!”

MATE JOCK your job is to judge not to get all wide eyed turned ON by reynold #masterchefAU — ブ (@iwantyourcats) May 17, 2020

The judges were in a weird damn mood tonight.

Andy: ‘you musta eaten some Chinese in ya time aye haydo?’ Some real Chinese cuisine experts here. #MasterChefAU — Bec (@becmatilda) May 17, 2020

Did Andy panic after Melissa used the term 'gossamer thin' and felt the need to step his pussy up with the bogansplaining?! "That was like, yum cha me up mate, get in my mouth, yeah bro.." #MasterChefAu — Em Rusciano (@EmRusciano) May 17, 2020

WHY DOES MELISSA TOUCH THE FOOD WITH HER NAILS. It’s really bothering me. #MasterChefAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) May 17, 2020

Omg the contrast between Melissa’s critique and the way she describes food and Andy’s lack of vocabulary is just outstanding. #MasterChefAu — True Krys (@heartmadeofsoul) May 17, 2020

Jock looking at the Asian dishes and thinking if it's authentic or not. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/YogRNTxDDX — Den (@ohdenny) May 17, 2020

It's a take on patatas bravas you fucking philistines. #brendan #MasterChefAU — Naw Tea (@NawTea2) May 17, 2020

After the challenge, when the *actual* judging was taking place, Hayden let slip a cute anecdote which deserves its own spin-off series, tbh.

We need to see Hayden cooking in his undies as nature intended #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) May 17, 2020

Secretly would love to see Hayden cook in his undies #masterchefau — Rachael Langsford (@drdragonfly1) May 17, 2020

Hayden cooking in his undies for Brendan and Reece sure is a mental image that evokes… something. #MasterchefAU — Tim Hutton (@TimHuttonAu) May 17, 2020

And now, the dish we’ve all been waiting for. It’s Reynald vs. Sarah.

What have you made?

Reynold: Created a small universe with its own laws and economy #MasterChefAU — Amy (@heapzgood) May 17, 2020

Reynold started with apple pie as a concept and ended up with a terrarium. #MasterChefAU — Sir Kumference (@sirkumference) May 17, 2020

Poor Sarah didn’t stand a chance.

Reynold: I've made a deconstructed apple pie and blown a sugar ball

Sarah: I cooked chimken with raw vegmables (that's my dog talking)#MasterChefAU — Andrew McCarthy (@mreeyore) May 17, 2020

Sarah listening to the judges suck Reynolds ass #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/EvFb7rntzC — lara (@sleepstagram) May 17, 2020

So Reynold makes art that could appear in the MOMA and they judges will probably pick fucking wings #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/lp9kf2HIHa — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) May 17, 2020

Noah Fence but why is Reynold even on this show? He’s better than 90% of the chefs in the Masterchef kitchen and definitely cooking beyond what the judges are capable of. #MasterChefAU — Whorzier (@pattinsonswhore) May 17, 2020

The final twist is: there’s no twist. People can more or less cook whatever the heck they want ‘cos here are so many ingredient choices.

“there’s no twists because well… we’ve ran out of ideas” #MasterChefAU — vivian ☁️ (@lampsunnies) May 17, 2020

And straight out the gate, Laura grabs a basket full of basil and pasta to make, you guessed it, pasta.

And…

…everyone…

…had…

…the…

…same…

…REACTION.

Laura, I love ya. And I’m very much here for your pasta. But girl, even Delta’s finding this schtick too predictable: #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/4BT4VxPAXx — Vaya (@VayaPashos) May 17, 2020

Ok moving on. Big LOL @ Sarah’s pronunciation of tartare.

The way Sarah is saying tartare is making me giggle #MasterChefAU — james aitken (@AitkenJumz5) May 17, 2020

Stop saying Ta ta #MasterChefAU — TBC (@milkowastaken) May 17, 2020

Suddenly, Hayden whips out a fkn hibachi grill. Somehow this is the most chaotic yet most predictable move of the night. It seems everyone had the same idea.

Geez Hibachi grills everywhere and Laura making pasta. What a bad night to start the #MasterChefAU drinking game — Thomas Bick (@TommyBick) May 17, 2020

Hibachi grill mentioned. Double drink. — Adrian Lowe (@AdrianLowe) May 17, 2020

But it was the hibachi which had the last laugh. Hayden was booted.

Let’s end our night with a thought from Khanh, as is tradition.

No one, no one at all.

Reynold: I got American so I'm making a sugar bubble.

I wish I even knew how to do that #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) May 17, 2020

Don’t we all?