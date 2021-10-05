The Masked Singer Australia has just revealed who Dolly is, and lo and behold, it was comedian Em Rusciano behind the mask!!! Which honestly, literally everyone guessed, including us.

For those of you playing along at home, the first round of clues that led to her reveal are:

Hello, I’m Dolly, and I’m quite the young lady. But underneath is a different story.

Just because I am a dolly, it doesn’t mean I’m a toy. I’ve always aimed high. Good enough is never good enough. Things have to be just so.

I don’t mind a bit of back and forth. In fact, I’m rather famous for it. Everyone expects Dolly to be a good girl. Well…I’m the type of dolly I want to be.

My dreams aren’t what they used to be. I’ve been through a change and I am definitely off the leash!

People think dollies should be seen and not heard. Well, not THIS Dolly.

The second round of clues:

I’m Dolly. And there’s more to me than you think.

I’m a dolly, not a dolly bird. After missing my dream in Sydney, 2004 was when I made my mark.

Am I the queen? Yes, but also the joker. Was it my dream to be a dolly? No, it wasn’t. But I’ve made a career of being in the right place at the right time.

The heart is unpredictable. It has its needs, but remember, tomorrow is a brand-new day.

I’m Dolly, but let me warn you, I’m nobody’s plaything.

When placed in the ‘mind reader’, Dolly is shown to be imagining a sexy pack of abs. When asked what’s on her mind, Dolly says: “ Attraction can be very, very complicated. And sometimes not.”

The third round:

I’m the Dolly, and you’re learning not to underestimate me.

Dollies don’t usually have a lot to say, unless you pull their string.

But this Dolly will never be silenced.

Dollies are meant to like pretty things, like rainbows.

But they just make me angry!

Not that I like to make waves. Actually, I do like it.

Hmm. How to decide what sort of Dolly I should be. So many choices.

That one? Or maybe this one.

Which version of Dolly do you prefer?

I’m Dolly, and I sound as pretty as I look.

The fourth round:

I’m Dolly. And I grab everyone’s attention.

Don’t accuse this dolly of being shallow. When rejected, I don’t give up. I just come back stronger and brighter.

Some dollies seek the limelight. Not me. I just do my thing and fate does the rest.

It’s a dolly’s prerogative to change her mind.

Even an industrious dolly like me. That doesn’t make me a diva.

You don’t have to be fit to be a dolly, but I can’t imagine life any the other way. Let’s get physical!

This dolly has stopped playing. This is business!

The fifth round:

Am I a wise Dolly? I don’t know about that. But I know my group is.

I’ve known the pleasure of diamonds my entire life. Nothing else will do.

Is that how I got my peaches and cream complexion? Only my mother would know.



Nobody dreams of going back to where they started from. W ell, almost nobody.

Now I’m moving forward. Where? Not A to Z, because I put Z behind me.

Am I hot? For a while I was well below proper body temperature.

Ah, maybe she’s very well educated.

I’m Dolly, and I’m here to play hard.

The sixth round of clues revealed:

Dressed like this, Dolly has to steer slowly. But on the inside I’m always on the go, casting around for fun.

With my special two hands I shouldn’t box. I’m that good. But I’m not the fairest of them all. My age of achievements is over. I’m happy off grid.

This Dolly looks pretty in pink. But what’s my favourite colour? White? That doesn’t sound right. Maybe violet or indigo.

On a clear night like this, you need many stars. But it all moves in cycles.

In two lies and a truth, Dolly said: “ In my life I have spent more than a year in hospital, I come from a long line of opera singers and I was the Broome Regional Women’s hot dog eating champion.

The seventh round:

At first sight, Dolly isn’t like me at all.

But then you see she has a certain grace.

And the level of whimsy that makes me laugh.

It’s not an easy costume, but that gives me an even greater sense of achievement.

Dolly’s big. She’s bold. And she’s beautiful. How can I not love Dolly?

Final clue

In my heart I’m a singer. When I’m down it’s because I haven’t been singing. This wonderful mask has reminded everyone, including myself, of who I am.

You can catch up on The Masked Singer Australia at 10Play.