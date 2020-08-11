We’re already up to episode two of Masked Singer Australia and that means we have yet another cast celebs behind masks to guess and argue over.

And, at least according to Twitter, quite a few of us reckoned we’d heard Wizard‘s voice somewhere before. Somehow they ignored that sultry looking Cactus.

Maybe it was on X Factor 2016 or at Eurovision 2017. That voice would be the one and only Isaiah Firebrace.

Wizard is absolutely, 10000% Isaiah Firebrace. #MaskedSingerAU — Ti Butler (@tibutler) August 11, 2020

That’s absolutely Isaiah’s voice. Nfi about the clues. #MaskedSingerAU — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) August 11, 2020

If the wizard isn't Isaiah I'll be shocked, the voice sounded so familiar!#MaskedSingerAU — hannah supports 1d (@Hannah_Strong_) August 11, 2020

I'm pretty sure it's Isaiah. That voice to start with plus there was a Victoria / Outback / Bus travel thing – he used to travel down to Melbourne to sing from Echuca-Moama. #MaskedSingerAU https://t.co/z0w3MfMRDK — Dale Roberts (@ozdale) August 11, 2020

Wizard!! I’m thinking from his voice it’s Isiah Firebrace – there was fire (firebrace)

– had a mentor (had a mentor on X Factor)#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 11, 2020

Wizard definitely sounds like Isiah Firebrace!! ????Voice sounds like him, going from many to just him could be a reference to winning X Factor, connection to nature could reference his Indigenous heritage ???? #MaskedSingerAU — Kate Miller ???????? (@KateVictoria93) August 11, 2020

I’m locking in Isaiah Firebrace as Wizard. I was once in a lift with him in LA. It’s a wild celeb story, I know #MaskedSingerAU — Andrew Bucklow (@ACBucklow) August 11, 2020

Others were simply distracted not by the celeb’s voice, but by their unnerving costume. Same, tbh.

The wizard is what I imagine you’d get if someone put Gandalf and that creepy pirate guy in a blender. #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/EqHO2o89vV — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) August 11, 2020

The recent job losses at Ten also had people scratching their noggins as to why on earth the judges would guess A-list celebs.

Surely a network that says it can’t afford weatherman extraordinaire and all-round-legend Tim Bailey also can’t afford a goddamn Hemsworth.

Sure guys, Channel 10 can't afford more than one weatherman but they can afford Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson or Fergie ????????????#maskedsingerau — Dash Jayasuriya (@gameonmoll) August 11, 2020

Hughsy guessing Chris Hemsworth tongiht and Taylor Swift last night. How much budget does he think they have?! They can’t even afford KAK right now ???? #themaskedsingerau #MaskedSingerAU — Dome and Dodders Podcast (@domeanddodders) August 11, 2020

The network that just made huge job cuts is trying to convince us they have the budget for a cast of Taylor Swift, Chris Hemsworth, Meghan Markle and Adele… okay. #MaskedSingerAU — Lachlan Kilby (@LachieKilby) August 11, 2020

Channel 10 does NOT have Thor money, STFU… ???? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/v2wDx2tQFU — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) August 11, 2020

Let’s end the night on a weird note. Halfway through the show, we were gifted this little gem ostensibly from Osher Günsberg himself, which was hastily deleted.

Osher… hello.