Network Ten has today issued a swung the axe on yet another round of jobs – this time across its talent division – that will see at least 20 roles shaved from the company. Chief among them are frequent Studio 10 agitator Kerri-Anne Kennerley, and hugely beloved weather reporter Tim Bailey.

Ten confirmed to staff today that its news and operations department would be undergoing a restructuring. As part of that, the 10 News First news bulletins will be centralised in Sydney and Melbourne, meaning local bulletins for Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane will shift their production to one of the two major cities.

As part of that, Ten will also be implementing a national weekday weather model. Management have made the frankly baffling choice to shift on Bailey, who has served as the beloved weather reporter on 10 News First for 25 years; endearing himself to a generation of Australians who saw his face just before the iconic 6pm Simpsons broadcasts.

In other news, the restructuring is also affecting the on-air roster of talent at morning program Studio 10. As a result, Kerri-Anne Kennerley – who at various times has used air-time on the show to suggest climate protesters should be run over, idly slut-shame a female guest, make racist assertions about the prevalence of sexual abuse in Indigenous communities, and attempt to launch a recurring segment with the initials KKK – is also being let go from the network.

Fellow Studio 10 presenter Natarsha Belling is also being let go, while Joe Hildebrand’s future with the network is reportedly up in the air.

In a statement confirming the move, Ten director of news content Ross Dagan said “It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed. These painful changes reflect the state of the media industry in recent years and the need for all media companies to achieve new efficiencies.”

That’s all well and good, but what about the drips and drops across our rooftops and crops?

What NOW, Channel Ten????