Yesterday it was revealed that Mary-Kate Olsen had filed an emergency order to divorce her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy.

According to multiple reports, Olsen claims Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment by May 18, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge. But she can’t meet Monday’s deadline because of the current city regulations, re: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She says she asked Sarkozy to give her until May 30 to move out safely, but claims he hasn’t responded to her.

In documents somehow obtained by TMZ, Olsen alleges the only way she can protect her belongings is by seeking a divorce. She initially signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but New York City courts are not currently accepting filings – apart from emergency filings – due to the pandemic. So Olsen has now filed an emergency order to end her marriage. She has also reportedly requested that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” Olsen’s case said.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” the court papers went on.

Olsen also sought to be able to continue to use the couple’s Hamptons home, their Gramercy apartment and another East 49th Street apartment. She also wanted to judge to uphold the terms of their prenup and order Sarkozy to keep providing her with health and dental insurance.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz denied the request as it’s not deemed an essential matter, Page Six reports.

Now, an insider has shared further details about the breakdown of their marriage and Mary-Kate’s reason for wanting out.

“It’s gotten very ugly between them,” a source tells E!, adding that the divorce has become “heated” and Mary-Kate is “done with constant drama.”

Apparently, the designer has left NYC in order to spend time with her twin sister, Ashley, and some friends outside the city.

A source tells Us Weekly that “her business interests and fortune are protected” in the prenup, which includes fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James—as well as the money she and Ashley made as child stars.

Together, the sisters have a whopping net worth of $500 million, so, yeah…you better believe that prenup is ironclad.

Olsen and Sarkozy, a French banker, started dating back in 2012. Three years later they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 50 of their closest friends and family. The reception made gossip headlines at the time for apparently having “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night.” Sarkozy has two kids from a previous marriage. This is Olsen’s first marriage.

At the time of writing, neither party have publicly commented on the reports.