Mary-Kate Olsen is reportedly divorcing her husband Olivier Sarkozy after five years of marriage.

According to multiple reports, Olsen claims Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment by May 18, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge. But she can’t meet Monday’s deadline because of the current city regulations, re: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She says she asked Sarkozy to give her until May 30 to move out safely, but claims he hasn’t responded to her.

In documents somehow obtained by TMZ, Olsen alleges the only way she can protect her belongings is by seeking a divorce. She initially signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but New York City courts are not currently accepting filings – apart from emergency filings – due to the pandemic. So Olsen has now filed an emergency order to end her marriage. She has also reportedly requested that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen and Sarkozy, a French banker, started dating back in 2012. Three years later they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 50 of their closest friends and family. The reception made gossip headlines at the time for apparently having “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night.” Sarkozy has two kids from a previous marriage. This is Olsen’s first marriage.

At the time of writing, neither party have publicly commented on the reports.

