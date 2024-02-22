Marvel Reveals How It’s Going To Handle Avengers: The Kang Dynasty After Jonathan Majors’ Charges

Following the conviction of Jonathan Majors, Marvel is reportedly chasing a clean slate by retitling its next Avengers movie which is set to be released in 2026.

Mere hours after Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Marvel announced that it cut ties with the actor. Majors was set to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror after previously playing the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki.

(Image source: Marvel / Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has also decided to completely change the name of its upcoming Avengers movie in a rumoured attempt to “clean up the creative mess” that was left by Majors’ conviction.

Per the publication, the movie was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but now it will be renamed before its release in 2026. What makes it more interesting is that the name was rumoured to be changing waaay before Majors’ conviction, citing that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie underperformed at the box office.

The Hollywood Reporter continued to state that the movies involving Kang are currently being rewritten, adding it “will now either minimize the character or excise him entirely”.

There’s no new name yet for the upcoming Avengers flick, but as someone who got the ick at the “Love You 3000” thing and everything after that, I think I would rather get another Blade instalment.

After a 10-day trial in New York City, Majors was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment. He was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.

Ever since he was arrested in March 2023, Majors’ has denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty on all four charges.

Alongside being dropped from Marvel, he was also axed from multiple projects such as The Man In My Basement, Otis and Zelma. He was also dumped by his management due to “personal behaviour”.

PR firm, The Lede Company, also dropped the actor following his arrest.

He was initially set to face sentencing on February 6, however, it has been delayed until April 8 2024, Vulture reports.

Image source: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin