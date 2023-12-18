Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Assaulting His Ex Girlfriend, Immediately Dropped By Marvel

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Disgraced Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, following a 10-day trial in New York City.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment, but he was acquitted of another count of assault and one aggravated harassment count.

Majors was arrested back in March of this year after Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.

Majors has repeatedly denied the allegations and plead not guilty on all four charges.

The actor is due for sentencing on February 6 and is looking at a potential jail sentence of one year.

Shortly after the verdict was delivered, Marvel released a statement announcing it had dropped Majors, who played new villain Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was set to reprise his role in upcoming films.

A source close to the studio confirmed the decision to Variety.

Since Majors’ arrest, the actor has been axed from multiple projects including films The Man In My Basement and Otis and Zelma. Deadline also reported that Majors was dropped from an ad campaign for Texas Range.

Additionally, Majors was dropped by his management. According to a source at Deadline, Majors’ management parted ways with the actor due to his “personal behaviour.” It was soon announced that The Lede Company, the PR firm that reps Majors, initiated a break between them and the actor.