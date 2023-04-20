CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

More alleged victims have reportedly come forward against Jonathan Majors after the actor was officially dropped by his management, publicist and multiple projects earlier this week.

Back in March 2023, Jonathan Majors was detained by New York City Police after they received a 9-1-1 call around 11:14 am at an apartment in Chelsea.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” a police statement read, per Variety.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

The police statement revealed that Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following his arrest in March, a representative for Majors denied the domestic violence allegations, per The Associated Press.

A couple of days after the arrest, on March 30, Jonathan’s attorney Priya Chaudhry, told TMZ that the woman had allegedly texted Majors’ admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.

“Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the alleged text said, per TMZ.

Since Majors’ arrest, the actor has been axed from multiple projects including two movies: The Man In My Basement and Otis and Zelma. Deadline also reported that Majors was also dropped from an ad campaign for Texas Range.

Additionally, Majors was dropped by his management earlier this week. According to a source at Deadline, Majors’ management parted ways with the actor due to his “personal behaviour.” It was soon announced that The Lede Company, the PR firm that reps Majors, initiated a break between them and the actor.

Page Six also revealed that fashion house Valentino and the Hollywood star “mutually agreed” that he wouldn’t attend the 2023 Met Gala.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Chaudhry filed documents in Manhattan that would inform that court of a driver that witnessed what happened between Jonathan and the woman.

On April 19, Variety revealed that a source familiar with Majors’ case confirmed that there are more alleged victims. “Multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward and are cooperating with Manhattan district attorneys,” per Variety.

According to a statement that was released by the New York City Police Department in March, Majors’ alleged victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck” and was taken to hospital in a “stable condition.”

Police described his relationship to the woman as “domestic”.

Majors is expected to appear in court on May 8.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.