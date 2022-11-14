CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

An Illawarra court has reportedly heard that Farmer Wants a Wife star Sam Messina allegedly whipped his ex-girlfriend with a phone-charging cable. The woman claimed he also hit her in the face, causing her to have nose bleeds every time she sneezed for a month, among other damning allegations.

Per the Daily Telegraph, Messina’s ex-girlfriend told the court the pair’s relationship was filled with abuse and intimidation. She also claimed she was physically abused on four occasions throughout 2019.

The woman claimed Messina threw her onto the floor in July 2019, then proceeded to allegedly punch her in the face. She claims throughout the following month, every time she would sneeze she would have a nosebleed.

The court also heard Messina threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s rabbits.

He pleaded not guilty to the four counts of assault charged against him but pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation.

The woman said she only got the courage to report the alleged abuse in February 2021.

Per the Daily Telegraph, Sergeant Ben Bragger told the court that the delay in time from the alleged assault to the official reporting should not undermine the woman’s credibility.

“Women who are victims of domestic violence have many good reasons not to report things straight away, they are embarrassed, ashamed and don’t want their personal lives examined,” he said.

“She had the courage to report (the allegations) after her safety was breached … enough was enough and she felt she had to go to the police.”

Messina maintains that physical assault did not take place.

His barrister Ed Anderson argued that there was no reason for Messina’s ex-girlfriend to continue living with him after they broke up if he was “beating her non-stop”.

“She had no reason to remain in a violent home and did so voluntarily in circumstances where she could have left at any time,” said his barrister Ed Anderson.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.