Margot Robbie Spilled Tea On Which ‘Kind’ But ‘Dorky’ Celeb Rejected The Role Of Barbie

Australian actress, bombshell and now literal Barbie, Margot Robbie, has revealed that she tried to recruit a “dorky” actress for the upcoming flick, and that’s definitely one way to describe this superhero star.

In a lush interview with Vogue, Barbie producer and star Robbie revealed that she wanted Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to jump on the fantastic project as she exuded “Barbie energy”. But unfortunately, Gadot had to give it a miss due to a packed schedule.

“Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky,” the Barbie actress said.

“It’s right before dorky,” Robbie added.

READ MORE Early Reviews For The Barbie Movie Are Glowing & It Sounds Way More Complex Than We Thought

Look, I totally (most likely) would get called out for not knowing Gadot in real life, but dorky? I guess it could relate to her relationship with DC Comics. After all, she is the physical embodiment of the beloved Amazonian warrior princess. The dorkiness could also relate to her involvement in the Fast & Furious franchise, which is dorky IMO (don’t come for me).

Also, being enthusiastically kind is not dorky at all, it’s kewl! It’s definitely what the world is lacking right now, so if that means more dorks, so be it.

Since the Vogue interview dropped, folks expressed their happiness for Gadot’s absence from the Barbie movie, with some people citing her previous involvement in the Israeli defence force — which was mandatory.

what was her barbie’s caption gna be “this barbie’s a war criminal”???? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tWvnnN7eT7 — Tesneem 🇵🇸 Free✌️Palestine (@shiginope) May 24, 2023

well thank fucking god that didn’t happen https://t.co/oWWdeGkcLz — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) May 24, 2023

barbies don’t endorse war criminal energy https://t.co/PEInAG84NG — fresh prince$$ of nablus (@missnabulsiya) May 24, 2023

Comedian Amy Schumer was also a celeb that was supposed to be a part of the Barbie movie, but the actress dropped out due to “scheduling conflicts.”

In March 2022, Schumer told the Hollywood Reporter there were deeper complications that lead her to leave the project.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she said.

Although we won’t be getting the “dorky” Gadot or Schumer, Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie will feature a plethora of stars, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, and so much more.

Barbie is set to hit cinemas July 21 2023 but if you wanna sneak peek at the trailer and all the Barbie lewks, you can head right here.