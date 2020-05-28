The Good Place angel Manny Jacinto has joined the cast of the TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto is the latest star to join the already glittering cast.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, nine stressed out city folk arrive at the health and wellness resort, Tranquillum House, for a ten-day retreat to rid themselves of their problems. Watching over them is the resort’s director, “a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired bodies and minds”. However, these “nine perfect strangers” have no idea what’s about to hit them. The novel was written by best-selling Aussie author Liane Moriarty, the very same author of Big Little Lies and The Husband’s Secret.

A lot of the team behind the Big Little Lies adaptation will work on Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole Kidman will executive produce the series and star in it. Melissa McCarthy has also joined the cast.

Jacinto will play Yao, according to Variety, “a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe”. Incredible description. Yao is one of the people who work at Tranquillum House,

“After a life and death encounter with Masha [the woman who runs the joint], Yao finds himself as her right hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with unusual practices. He’s deeply committed to Masha’s self-improvement techniques and teachings and is entirely in her thrall.”

Kidman has been cast as Masha and McCarthy will star as Frances, one of the nine strangers.

I have yet to read the book so I don’t know if I should be scared or not. Although it is billed as a psychological thriller…

Nine Perfect Strangers has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, including two million in Australia and New Zealand. The book was also long-listed for ABIA General Fiction Book of the Year awards last year. ABIA, otherwise known as the Australian Book Industry Awards.

It’s still early days so there’s not much else we know. Hulu will stream the series next year, which hopefully means Stan will cop the rights Down Under.