The Nine Perfect Strangers Season Two Cast List Has Already Been Leaked So Thank You, Deuxmoi

Fans of freaky deaky wellness resorts and dogshit Russian accents rejoice ‘cos Hulu has renewed Nine Perfect Strangers for a second season — and the cast list has already leaked.

In case your Nine Perfect Strangers lore is lacking, the show is based on a book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. It follows the journey of nine kooky characters who, all stressed as shit, choof over to an exclusive wellness resort by the name of Tranquillum House. The resort is run by Masha (Nicole Kidman), a hippie-dippie Russian lass who froths drugging her guests, among other things.

If you were wondering whether we’d be seeing more of Masha’s wild antics in Season Two, buckle up ‘cos it’s been confirmed that Kidman will be reprising her role.

Where did this spicy piece of intel come from, you ask? Why none other than from everyone’s favourite purveyor of fine gossip, Deuxmoi!

The queen of tea received a submission from one of her informants which read: “An exclusive for you. The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Season Two. They’re going to be filming in Germany and Austria.”

Släy!

According to the submission, Liv Ullmann (Persona), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last of Us), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals, The Kissing Booth series) and Aras Aydin (Cherry Season) will also be joining the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Season Two.

Kind of gagged at the Nine Perfect Strangers and The White Lotus collab we’ve got going on with Bartlett. Go off, Armond.

Image credit: Instagram / @deuxmoi.

Both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have reported the above are in talks to star in Season Two, by the by.

There’s no word yet about who will be playing David and Victoria, but I’m sort of hoping it’ll be David and Victoria Beckham playing themselves. I can see them scooting over to a wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps to relax for a hot minute and frolic through the hills à la The Sound of Music.

On that note, I can’t wait to see what the delicious European resort in Nine Perfect Strangers Season Two will look like. Will it hold a candle to the divine spot in Byron Bay that Season One was set at? Only time will tell.

Hulu is keeping plot details for the upcoming series safely under wraps, and a release date also hasn’t been confirmed. But we’ll keep you in the loop when more news comes our way.