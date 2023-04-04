But Wait, There’s More: Anon MAFS Bride Reveals The Spicy Deleted Scenes From The Reunion

We made it, my friends. Married At First Sight (MAFS) is over for 2023. Wow, what an achievement. But if you thought you could escape more articles about this god forsaken show, oooooh boy, do I have a surprise for you.

We’re still in the wake of Monday night’s MAFS Reunion, where we saw all sorts of jaw-dropping moments. But apparently, there were plenty more scenes that had Layton Mills‘ mouth cosplaying as a burger ring that were deleted out of the final edit of the episode.

An anonymous MAFS 2023 bride spoke to The Daily Mail, revealing all the scenes that were left on the cutting room floor from Sunday night’s episode. Here, we’ve compiled them all.



An explosive argument

According to the lose-lipped bride, there was an explosive screaming match between a bunch of the cast that was so ruthless producers had to step in. They claimed that the fight was between the most fame hungry of the contestants who were screaming at each other to get time in front of the camera and the final say.

Ooft. I truly wish we could have seen that fuckery, but alas, you can’t win them all.

A bride storms out

When the experts played back clips from Melissa Sheppard‘s time on the show, the anonymous bride revealed that Melissa was absolutely devastated. She apparently felt like she’d been publicly slut-shamed and walked out of the set.

“Melissa was a mess. She was crying and inconsolable. Jesse [Burford] was there with her trying to calm her down until a producer walked over to try and talk to her,” they said.

“Melissa was having none of it and didn’t want a bar of production. She ripped off her microphone and announced she was leaving. They knew they did her wrong and let her walk out.”

It’s not the first time we’ve heard this, either. Last week, a source told the So Dramatic! podcast about Melissa’s tear-filled walk out. But apparently, the only person to check up on her after filming was Tayla Winter.

Harrison continues making “funny” comments

The MAFS rat also claimed that a comment from Harrison Boon was cut from the final edit.

Harrison allegedly asked Duncan “why would he want to be with a single 35-year-old mum with baggage when he can pick up 22-year-olds after this,” the anon bride claimed.

YIKES.

On an episode of Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding‘s podcast Sit With Us released last week, Harrison mentioned that his sense of humour was often misunderstood or his jokes were edited to make him sound like a wanker.

Hmm I don’t know how you’d slice this comment, pal, but for your sake I’m glad it was deleted from the final edit.

Bronte and Harrison hogged the couch

Apparently after their relationship went up in flames on the show, Bronte Schofield and Harrison received the most time on the ouch couch in front of the experts. But while you’d think there would be a lot of golden yet ridiculous nuggets to unpack, the source claims that barely any of it actually went to air.

Maybe that’s because the pair seemed to air their dirty laundry aka text chains to the media. But what can I say? We ate that shit UP.

Well, there you have it. I guess that’s all the juicy goss we missed out on in the final episode.

