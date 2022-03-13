Married At First Sight (MAFS) fans are begging to see the queen of stank face Olivia‘s reaction to pent-up gym-rats Daniel and Carolina crashing the Commitment Ceremony and asking to join the experiment.

In case you missed Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Messy Heterosexuals, the couples returned for another round of the Commitment Ceremony.

Domenica and Olivia were hot off their big conflict at the resort and dinner party. Their fight originated when Domenica called out Carolina for the way she treated Dion. Olivia didn’t like Dom’s tone.

Olivia and Jackson were chatting to the experts when BAM. Carolina and Daniel walked into the room holding hands.

The show cut to some of the other contestant’s reactions when this played on TV. Dom and Jack were appaled. Al was wide-eyed and open-mouthed like a kid on Christmas. Ella looked like she was cringing but equally concerned.

But the one MAFS 2022 personality whose reaction we didn’t see was Olivia. You just know the show held off on showing that because it’s the main arc of this week.

When Daniel and Carolina first walk into the room, you can hear Olivia mention she felt sick seeing them. But you don’t actually see her facial expression after she and Jackson are booted from the Couch Of Ouch.

Olivia side-eyed, eye-rolled and gave mad stank face when Holly spoke about how she felt gaslit by Andrew. She showed how she really felt whenever Dom spoke. So this felt odd. Surely the queen of snarky facial expressions would have a reaction to this?

“Why aren’t the cameras showing footage of Olivia’s reaction during this dumpster fire scene,” asked one fan.

“Where’s her eye-rolls and big mouth pout now?”

Another quipped: “What’s wrong Olivia, regret got your tongue?”

Why aren’t the cameras showing footage of Olivia’s reaction during this dumpster fire scene? Where’s her eye rolls and big mouth pout now? #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU #mafs — Miss OVH (@Miss_OVH) March 13, 2022

Olivia is awful silent during the Carolina/ Daniel situation. Where’s your eye rolling cuntiness now? Or are you only interested when you can be center of attention? #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/BccqVUXjIN — stick on the road (@stickontheroad) March 13, 2022

I love how everyone is sticking up for Dion. But Olivia is quiet… #MAFSAU — emma (@emsyreed) March 13, 2022

I'm seeing a distinct lack of Olivia now. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Ella Snow 🇨🇿🇪🇪🇳🇴 🐺🍌 (@EllaSnow00) March 13, 2022

Other MAFS fans doubted the experts’ claims that they didn’t know what was going on between Daniel and Carolina. One argued that surely experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla check the footage from the dinner party and the pairs’ interactions as couples before making wild claims in the Commitment Ceremony.

“The audience is being taken for a ride. Of course the experts know what’s going on,” said one user.

Another called the scene “staged”.

I'm still not buying that the experts had no idea about carolina and Daniel. As if they don't check the footage every day#MAFSAU #mafs — ✨ Miss Natski ✨ (@Natski82) March 13, 2022

The audience is being taken for a ride, of course the experts know what’s going on 🤦‍♂️ #MAFS #MAFSAU — Mike (@bikeymikey70) March 13, 2022

Staged, staged, staged… treating us as if we're stupid, what a pathetic program. #MAFSAU — Marty (@whomartywho) March 13, 2022

John: ‘we need to check mics’ when both Carolina and Daniel were already mic-ed up. Lol #MAFSAU #mafs #MAFSAustralia — Lisa Clark (@lebabiboo) March 13, 2022

Some other viewers felt that only John knew. Another seemed to suggest that the experts were truly blindsided by Daniel and Carolina’s appearance. They said that the producers should receive an award for creating “television magic”.

#MAFSAU #MAFS Hmmmm don't think the 'experts' actually knew? Maybe John did… certainly the two women didn't. — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) March 13, 2022

Give the producers of this show all the damn awards. They blindsided everyone, including the experts, and it’s television magic. The fact they shit all over Dion is fucking disgusting though. #mafs #MAFSAU — ann (@boobookittypuss) March 13, 2022

Not the producers going “this is showbiz baby. The show must go on”! Haha #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — deadplant15 (@deadplant15) March 13, 2022

We won’t know what happened next or what Olivia had to say about this demonstration of messy binchery until Monday night’s episode.

Married At First Sight airs at 7pm on Sunday and 7:30pm on Monday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.