The last few nights I have gone to bed angry and frustrated. No, it’s not my special lady week… I’ve just been watching too much MAFS. This god damn show has been stressing me out because of the Carolina/Olivia/Domenica hate triangle and it seems the internet is just as frustrated by what’s unfolding on our screens.

The nastiness and toxicity shown by both Carolina Santos and Olivia Frazer in recent MAFS episodes makes Br*ce from last season look like a nun. From Carolina’s constant belittling of her partner Dion by laughing at his dancing and calling him unattractive, to Olivia’s snide comments toward Domenica and calling her voice “annoying” – this pair are vile to the extreme.

Just when we think they can’t get worse, they continue the high school bullying antics and it’s fair to say people on Twitter are exhausted by it.

Olivia and Carolina are the mean girls from high school who didn’t grow up and still think they’re the shit when they’re actually just shit. #MAFS #MAFSAU — KellBell (@_motherofcorgis) March 9, 2022

I’ve never been so repelled by anyones personality like I am by Olivia’s #MAFSAU #mafs — Camstagrams (@camstagramz) March 9, 2022

Dion: *breathe*

Coralina: OMG WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT

#mafs — JayElle (@JamieLe14195532) March 9, 2022

I don’t understand how Olivia claims was bullied in school, yet treats everyone like that gaslighting girlboss who bullied you but now sends you a dm because she sells MLM now. She’s got ALL THE TRAITS of every mean girl I’ve ever met! #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/nFy3lR76mb — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 9, 2022

Most people have had the displeasure of meeting an awful human like Olivia or Carolina, but to see so much of that toxic behaviour in one go is hard to stomach. I can’t think of anything worse than watching my high school bully on a reality TV show, and like one person on Twitter describes it’s quite “triggering” to see the pure embodiment of a school bully on your screen.

Olivia and Carolina are so triggering for anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of maliciousness and nastiness. It’s pure venom. #MAFS #MAFSAU — JQ (@Quisticles) March 9, 2022

Olivia and Carolina are children, are totally pathetic. One of the most bullying things I have seen. Olivia, you are a Bully, and one of the worst. #mafs #mafsau — Jimmy (@Jimmy0773) March 9, 2022

All this talk from Olivia about Dom being “white trash”, yet she is the real trash here. It’s time for the trash (Olivia and Carolina) to take themselves out.

