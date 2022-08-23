I tell you what, Married At First Sight has continued to provide bulk entertainment long after the cameras stopped rolling. This time Mitch Eynaud was spotted getting booted out of a club in Brisbane and then allegedly threatening to throw hands with the security guards out the front.

Gossip mongers So Dramatic! shared the juicy tea in this week’s episode after they got a tip-off about the former groom’s behaviour in the Fortitude Valley nightclub at the weekend.

Apparently fellow MAFS groom Matt Ridley was celebrating his 40th birthday in the venue and Mitch got booted out of the club after he was found in the dunnies with multiple women. Security guards reportedly had to remove an open condom from the floor of the toot after he was kicked out.

Sir, this is a Wendy’s…

When Mitch was made the leave the club and realised that his buds Jackson Lonie and Daniel Holmes were still inside, he allegedly “went ballistic” at the bouncers and they had to get seccos from neighbouring clubs to come over and physically remove him. Good Lord.

“He was so entitled I couldn’t believe it,” a source told So Dramatic!

“He was very, very, angry which bummed me out as he seemed cool on the show.

“Mitch kept calling the security guards ‘dirty dog cunts’ and that he wanted them one on one around the corner.”

SIR.

The mystery woman papped alongside Mitch outside the club was apparently very apologetic to the bouncers.

I dunno babe, I would have just gone home at that point. Go get a kebab and call it a night, there’s no person in history that has tried it on out the front of a club and had the security turn around and say “You know what champion? You’re right. Go on in buddy. Let me give you a little smooch on the forehead and you enjoy your night.”

Keep in mind that these are all rumours and hearsay but we’ve reached out to Mitch to get the lowdown on what happened in the Valley.

As for newly-single Jackson, apparently, he was inside on the floor having a thorough conversation with someone about how good butter chicken is. Hell yeah, king.