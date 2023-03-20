Married At First Sight‘s Jesse Burford has cut sick at his on-screen wife Claire Nomarhas and the powers that be in a spicy yet deeply intriguing interview.

I say “deeply intriguing” because the cadence of Jesse’s speech is … a lot. The man well and truly went ham.

Jesse spilled the beans in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, where he slammed the “angel” edit Claire copped and the big ol’ fight they had on their honeymoon which never made it to air.

“I was shocked watching our relationship play out on-screen,” he said.

“She would be thanking her crystals and star signs for the edit she got because she said and did some crazy stuff on set.”

Side note but I am screaming at that sentence. Jesse is never beating the crystal hater allegations.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I don’t have to worry one bit about if I’m going to be a villain, because [Claire] just said some crazy stuff,’ he continued.

“And there I am watching our honeymoon six months later, and they’re showing none of it.”

I mean, sure, some of Claire’s allegedly gronky ehaviour may not have made it to air, but Jesse also appeared to be objectively awful to her based on the whole “shoosh” saga? A smidgen of self-awareness, love.

Jesse said it was clear on the honeymoon that there was zilcho chemistry between him and Claire, and “production” also cottoned on.

“I was the first to kind of bring that up with Claire [to start] what I was hoping to be a conversation,” he claimed.

“[I said] ‘Let’s see what we can do to enhance the romance here’. It was met with complete defence. And just honestly, she just got really angry in that moment.

“She got very defensive and very combative. She even accused me of gaslighting her because I said: ‘Why are you getting so angry about this? Like, there’s not much romance here. Let’s see what we can do about it.’

“And she says, ‘Why are you getting defensive?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m not getting defensive, you’re gaslighting me.”

OK, I’m by no means suggesting that Jesse is lying but obviously, we don’t really know what happened because, like, none of us were there and the incident didn’t go to air. But I’m simply begging for someone to teach the entire MAFS cast what gaslighting means. Put them out of their misery, please.

He also said it didn’t appear that Claire was copping any favouritism from the producers during filming, but he had a “weird sixth sense that something didn’t feel right”. M. Night Shyamalan has been found shaking.

“For some reason they chose her to be the angel of the season,” he claimed.

“That freaking cheating on me, gaslighting the shit out of me about it and keeping it secret for a couple of weeks … that is a super villain on a silver platter. And they’re like, ‘Nah, we’ll take care of her.’

“It’s almost criminal, the imbalance and the injustice.”

Geez, don’t hold back. Tell us how you really feel, doll.

As his final nail in the proverbial coffin, Jesse also revealed he wanted to hightail it out of Sydney after the cheating hullaballoo but the producers wouldn’t let him.

“You can’t just walk off set,” he claimed.

“You can’t just leave the apartments and catch your own flight. You can’t do that. They wave the contract in your face.

“I don’t even know if I’m even allowed to be saying this right now, but I just tried my best. Once I found out about the kiss, and we went to the dinner party that weekend I said to Claire, ‘I want to go home, I’m done with this. I want to go back to Perth.'”

However, he couldn’t skedaddle across the country ‘cos Claire wrote “stay” at the Commitment Ceremony the next night. And as the rules of MAFS go, even if one spouse writes “stay” and the other writes “leave”, couples must stay on the show. A hostage situation, if you will.

And there we have it. I’m officially storing “super villain on a silver platter” away for future disses.