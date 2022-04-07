MAFS icon Domenica Calarco is selling those red shirts from her viewing party so we can all wear them for every day of the week. And the best news? A portion of the proceeds will go towards flood relief appeals for flood victims in Queensland and New South Wales. Extreme queen behaviour methinks.

ICYMI, Dom held a cheeky viewing party for the final dinner party MAFS ep on Sunday. Her on-screen partner Jack Millar and her bestie Ella Ding were there, as well as their co-stars Brent Vitiello, Al Perkins and Holly Greenstein.

They were all seen wearing a bright red tee with white text over it that read, “My body, my choice [,] bitch!” The quote was a callback to what Dom told producers when her MAFS rival Olivia Frazer shared a nude photo of her among the group.

And now after popular demand, Dom is selling them in a collaboration with reality TV gossip guru So Dramatic!

Honestly, I want one. Especially after So Dramatic! shared these cute pics of Dom and the MAFS fam in them.

The product description for the tee on So Dramatic!’s website says 20 percent of the total profits from the shirt’s sales will go directly to flood relief for flood-affected parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

The money will specifically go towards registered charity GIVIT. It raises money for storm and flood relief as well as Indigenous support, COVID-19 relief, education, domestic and family violence and Queenslanders living with a disability. Good stuff.

Parts of New South Wales flooded again on Thursday. Roads in Dee Why were flooded and waterfalls formed off cliffs in Vaucluse. The SES urged people in low-lying parts of Woronora and Bonnet Bay in the Sutherland Shire to evacuate as the Woronora River is at critical levels.

So yeah, any money that can go towards helping people affected by the certified shit weather is extremely appreciated.

You can check out the tee here.